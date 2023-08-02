2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Chapter 1 HALF-YEARMANAGEMENT REPORT
Review of consolidated results and the financial position at 30
1.4
Significant events since 30 June 2023
1.5
Risk factors
1.6
Related-party transactions
1.7
Outlook
Chapter 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9
2.1
Condensed half-year consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Changes in consolidated equity
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
2.2 Statutory auditors' review report on the half-year financial
information
Chapter 3 DECLARATION OF THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE
DOCUMENT
Chapter 1
HALF-YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT
1.1 Message from the Chief Executive Officer
The transformation into a purpose-driven company, with overwhelming support from our shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, firmly anchors our social performance at the heart of our strategy, a major milestone for all stakeholders of Clariane. In an inflationary context, and a constrained tariff environment, our solid operational performance is a new testimony of our business model resilience supported by the complementarity of our three activity segments and of our different geographies. Despite a tightening credit market, and on the back of our financial partners confidence, we have also achieved major financial milestones, ensuring a good level of visibility for the next semesters.
Sophie Boissard, CEO of Clariane
1.2 Activities of Clariane group in the first half of 2023
1.2.1 KEY EVENTS DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2023
GOVERNANCE
Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2023 has voted, at 99.9%, the transformation into a purpose driven company, with the creation of a mission committee, made up of representatives of patients and residents, employees and qualified personalities.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of the name of the European company, the Group's parent company, to Clariane. The Clariane Group retains the various expert brands under which it already operated:
- for nursing homes: Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley...
- for healthcare buildings and services: Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert...
- for home and alternative housing: Petits-fils, Ages & Vie...
CHANGES IN THE PORTFOLIO
The Group strengthened its mental health offering in Spain with the acquisition of Grupo 5, with a capacity of around 3,000 beds. Over the half-year, the Group also delivered 987 beds linked to the completion of greenfield projects.
After a cycle of strong investment since 2019 to transform its network by adapting it to changing needs, the Group plans to sharply reduce the pace of investment from the second half of 2023, in line with its objective of deleveraging.
FINANCING:
On July 25, Clariane announced the signing of an extension to its unsecured syndicated credit facility for an amount of 505 million euros, slightly higher than the initial amount. The new maturity date is May 2026, corresponding to the maturity of the Group's 500 million euro1 Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).
1 Revolving loan will reduce to 492.5 million euros from May 2024
All existing partner banks have subscribed to the extension, while two new banks have joined the syndicate. Some Schuldschein debt holders transferred their positions to the extended syndicated loan.
In parallel with this transaction, Clariane also arranged an innovative sustainability-linked unsecured private placement financing with Eiffel Investment Group. In line with the Group's new ESG roadmap, the financial terms of this loan take into account the extra-financial commitments made by the Group in terms of quality of care and health and safety at work.
As expected, Clariane is also continuing to refinance its maturing real estate debt, and has contracted a total of 150 million euros since the beginning of the year.
1.3 Review of consolidated results and the financial position at 30 June 2023
The indicators presented are those monitored by the Group's operating management, notably revenues and EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent).
EBITDAR, calculated on the basis of the company's current income and expenses, highlights the Group's operating performance. This indicator is used by the industry to assess a company's operating performance, excluding the effects of real estate policies.
The comments below are based on the financial statements presented before application of IFRS 16, for purposes of comparison with the previous year.
1.3.1 FIRST-HALF 2023 RESULTS
At June 30, 2023, Group revenues totaled 2,484.8 million euros, up +12.2% and +9.3% on an organic basis. The +2.9% impact of external growth was mainly due to the acquisition of Grupo 5 in Spain, which strengthened the Group's Mental Health business in Europe.
- Long-termcare:
- €1,539.6M revenue, i.e. 62% of Group revenue, with a 9.1% reported growth and 9.3% organic growth
- Continued increase of occupancy rates:
- Significant adjustments of regulated tariffs, notably in Germany, contributing to around 2/3 of organic growth
- Delivery of 23 new or refurbished facilities during H1 2023
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
