The transformation into a purpose-driven company, with overwhelming support from our shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, firmly anchors our social performance at the heart of our strategy, a major milestone for all stakeholders of Clariane. In an inflationary context, and a constrained tariff environment, our solid operational performance is a new testimony of our business model resilience supported by the complementarity of our three activity segments and of our different geographies. Despite a tightening credit market, and on the back of our financial partners confidence, we have also achieved major financial milestones, ensuring a good level of visibility for the next semesters.

1.2 Activities of Clariane group in the first half of 2023

1.2.1 KEY EVENTS DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

GOVERNANCE

Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2023 has voted, at 99.9%, the transformation into a purpose driven company, with the creation of a mission committee, made up of representatives of patients and residents, employees and qualified personalities.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of the name of the European company, the Group's parent company, to Clariane. The Clariane Group retains the various expert brands under which it already operated:

for nursing homes: Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley...

for healthcare buildings and services: Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert...

for home and alternative housing: Petits-fils, Ages & Vie...

CHANGES IN THE PORTFOLIO

The Group strengthened its mental health offering in Spain with the acquisition of Grupo 5, with a capacity of around 3,000 beds. Over the half-year, the Group also delivered 987 beds linked to the completion of greenfield projects.

After a cycle of strong investment since 2019 to transform its network by adapting it to changing needs, the Group plans to sharply reduce the pace of investment from the second half of 2023, in line with its objective of deleveraging.

FINANCING:

On July 25, Clariane announced the signing of an extension to its unsecured syndicated credit facility for an amount of 505 million euros, slightly higher than the initial amount. The new maturity date is May 2026, corresponding to the maturity of the Group's 500 million euro1 Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

1 Revolving loan will reduce to 492.5 million euros from May 2024