Clariane SE

Equities

CLARI

FR0010386334

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:36:24 2024-02-29 am EST
1.985 EUR +11.96% Intraday chart for Clariane SE 2.004 +0.96%
05:56pm CLARIANE : On-track asset disposals and maintained recap size (con’t) Alphavalue
02:24pm Clariane: sale of UK assets CF
Latest news about Clariane SE

CLARIANE : On-track asset disposals and maintained recap size Alphavalue
Clariane: loses 63 ME in 2023 despite increased activity CF
Elevation Healthcare Properties managed by Elevation Advisors signed an agreement to acquire Berkley Care Group Ltd from Clariane SE for £207 million. CI
CLARIANE : Opinion change, from Buy to Reduce Alphavalue
Clariane to Sell Dutch Portfolio Stake to Aedifica MT
Clariane sells 50% of Dutch real estate portfolio CF
Aedifica NV/SA acquired portfolio of six care residences of Clariane for ?25 million. CI
CLARIANE : Target upgrade by 39.0% Alphavalue
CAC40: modest rise in non-existent volumes CF
CAC40: stalls below 7,570, W-Street crumbles, OAT tension CF
CAC40: attempts to cling to 7,570, sharp rise in OAT/Bund rates CF
CAC40: a slight rise, with the luxury sector providing support CF
Clariane: progress on refinancing plan CF
CLARIANE : Target upgrade by 5.6% Alphavalue
Clariane, Crédit Agricole Assurances Strike EUR140 Million Real Estate Partnership MT
Crédit Agricole: real estate partnership signed with Clariane CF
France's Clariane raises 140 mln euros through real-estate partnership RE
Clariane: signs a 140 ME real estate partnership CF
CLARIANE : Maintained negative recommendation Alphavalue
Clariane: agreement reached with works council CF
CLARIANE : Allowing for the €300m recap Alphavalue
CLARIANE : To be significantly diluted too; what comes next? Alphavalue
Clariane: falls -13% after its E1.5bn plan CF

Chart Clariane SE

Chart Clariane SE
Company Profile

Clariane SE (formerly Korian) is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (49.1%): at the end of 2022, operated 619 facilities (32,974 beds) broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 55 facilities (3,092 beds) in Spain and 11 facilities (727 beds) in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.9%): operated 239 facilities (27,392 beds); - Belgium (14.7%): operated 117 facilities (12,991 beds). Furthermore, the group operates 49 facilities (1,458 beds) in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.3%): operated 110 facilities (9,360 beds).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Clariane SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1.773 EUR
Average target price
4.525 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+155.22%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi.
CLARIANE SE Stock Clariane SE
-17.43% 205M
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-6.52% 94.62B
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. Stock HCA Healthcare, Inc.
+14.75% 82.54B
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
+15.99% 30.92B
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Stock Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-5.99% 18.06B
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-9.83% 13.91B
PURE HEALTH HOLDING Stock Pure Health Holding
-32.63% 11.68B
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. Stock Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
-12.34% 11.49B
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG Stock Fresenius Medical Care AG
-6.80% 11.36B
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Stock Eurofins Scientific SE
-6.34% 11.31B
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
