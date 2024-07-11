Clariane: Predica exceeds 25% threshold
Crédit Agricole, Predica's parent company, states that it intends to continue acquiring Clariane shares over the next six months, depending on market opportunities, up to a maximum of 29.99% of the capital and voting rights.
However, he has no plans to request the appointment of a third director, to which his direct and indirect holding of more than 25% of the capital would entitle him, provided the current balance of the Board of Directors is maintained.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction