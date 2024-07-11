Clariane: Predica exceeds 25% threshold

On July 3, Predica declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the thresholds of 25% of Clariane's capital and voting rights, and held 26.03% of the capital and voting rights, following subscription to a capital increase by the nursing home group.



Crédit Agricole, Predica's parent company, states that it intends to continue acquiring Clariane shares over the next six months, depending on market opportunities, up to a maximum of 29.99% of the capital and voting rights.



However, he has no plans to request the appointment of a third director, to which his direct and indirect holding of more than 25% of the capital would entitle him, provided the current balance of the Board of Directors is maintained.



