Clariane SE

Equities

CLARI

FR0010386334

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 08:02:09 2024-05-21 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.95 EUR +12.09% Intraday chart for Clariane SE +45.41% +106.74%
01:34pm CLARIANE : Primed to escape the sectoral ESG mud Alphavalue
09:33am Clariane: targets set for the 2023-26 period CF
Latest news about Clariane SE

CAC40: Wall Street hits record highs, along with gold and silver CF
Clariane Plans Two-stage Capital Increase Worth EUR328 Million MT
Clariane: start of capital increase operations CF
CAC40: gains altitude, banking sector in support CF
Clariane: Flat Footed exceeds 5% threshold CF
Clariane: towards sale of HAD/SSIAD activities in France CF
Clariane: renewal of RCF line drawdown CF
Clariane Announces Renewal of the Revolving Credit Facility CI
CLARIANE : Reiterated outlook backed by a buoyant Q1 Alphavalue
Transcript : Clariane SE, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 26, 2024
Clariane: over 7% growth in quarterly sales CF
Clariane SE Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2024 CI
Elevation Healthcare Properties managed by Elevation Advisors completed the acquisition of Berkley Care Group Ltd from Clariane SE. CI
CAC40: week ends at half-mast, gold at its zenith CF
CAC40: pullback reduced, WStreet +0.7%, Brent at $91, Gold at $233 CF
CAC40: easily preserves 8,000Pts, NFP has no impact CF
CAC40: in the red ahead of US employment figures CF
Clariane: sale of a French business under consideration CF

Company Profile

Clariane SE is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (50%): at the end of 2023, operated 658 facilities broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 144 facilities in Spain and 12 facilities in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.1%): operated 234 facilities ; - Belgium (14.8%): operated 117 facilities . Furthermore, the group operates 52 facilities in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.1%): operated 110 facilities.
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
08:00am - Capital Market Day
Ratings for Clariane SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
4.416 EUR
Average target price
3.825 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-13.38%
Company calendar

