Key highlights

  • Purpose driven company status approved and ESG 2019-2023 roadmap on track
  • Continued long term care occupancy normalisation,at 89.2% end of July
  • Resilient operating performance despite high inflation environment, demonstrating the value of our diversified model
  • Major refinancing milestonesrecently achieved
  • Guidance confirmed for 2023

Page 4

Half-year 2023 key figures

OPERATIONS

PEOPLE SUPPORTED

545 000

+c.15% VS H1 2022

NURSING HOMES OCCUPANCY

89.2% July 2023

+2pts H1 23 vs H1 22

CONTINUED NPS

REPUTATION

INCREASE FOR

(LTC - FRANCE)

87%

TEMPORARY STAYS

(LTC - FRANCE)

+1 POINT VS 2022

ESG

ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION

On-track for 100%

end of 2023

EMPLOYEES IN GRADUATING

TRAINING PROGRAMMES

10.1%

IN JUNE 2023

ENERGY CONSUMPTION (MWh)

-14%

IN JAN-MAY 2023 VS 2021

FINANCIALS

ORGANIC GROWTH

+9.3%

VS 5.3% IN H1 2022

EBITDA MARGIN

(EXCL. IFRS 16)

€285M

STABLE (+0.1%) IN AMOUNT VS H1 2022

OPERATING FREE

CASH FLOW

€45M

VS €95M H1 2022

2022 figures restated to reflect IFRS 5 discontinued operations

