2023 Half-Year Results Presentation
27 July 2023
Agenda
01
02
03
Sophie Boissard - Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Garin - Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Boissard - Chief Executive Officer
Page 2
01
Activity Report
Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer
Key highlights
- Purpose driven company status approved and ESG 2019-2023 roadmap on track
- Continued long term care occupancy normalisation,at 89.2% end of July
- Resilient operating performance despite high inflation environment, demonstrating the value of our diversified model
- Major refinancing milestonesrecently achieved
- Guidance confirmed for 2023
Page 4
Half-year 2023 key figures
OPERATIONS
PEOPLE SUPPORTED
545 000
+c.15% VS H1 2022
NURSING HOMES OCCUPANCY
89.2% July 2023
+2pts H1 23 vs H1 22
CONTINUED NPS
REPUTATION
INCREASE FOR
(LTC - FRANCE)
87%
TEMPORARY STAYS
(LTC - FRANCE)
+1 POINT VS 2022
ESG
ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION
On-track for 100%
end of 2023
EMPLOYEES IN GRADUATING
TRAINING PROGRAMMES
10.1%
IN JUNE 2023
ENERGY CONSUMPTION (MWh)
-14%
IN JAN-MAY 2023 VS 2021
FINANCIALS
ORGANIC GROWTH
+9.3%
VS 5.3% IN H1 2022
EBITDA MARGIN
(EXCL. IFRS 16)
€285M
STABLE (+0.1%) IN AMOUNT VS H1 2022
OPERATING FREE
CASH FLOW
€45M
VS €95M H1 2022
Page 5 2022 figures restated to reflect IFRS 5 discontinued operations
