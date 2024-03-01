Stock CLARI CLARIANE SE
Clariane SE

Equities

CLARI

FR0010386334

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 06:42:04 2024-03-01 am EST
1.884 EUR -5.09% Intraday chart for Clariane SE +6.32% -21.63%
12:22pm CLARIANE : Target upgrade by 29.1% Alphavalue
Feb. 29 CLARIANE : On-track asset disposals and maintained recap size (con’t) Alphavalue
Latest news about Clariane SE

Transcript : Clariane SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Clariane: sale of UK assets CF
CLARIANE : On-track asset disposals and maintained recap size Alphavalue
Clariane: loses 63 ME in 2023 despite increased activity CF
Clariane SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Elevation Healthcare Properties managed by Elevation Advisors signed an agreement to acquire Berkley Care Group Ltd from Clariane SE for £207 million. CI
CLARIANE : Opinion change, from Buy to Reduce Alphavalue
Clariane to Sell Dutch Portfolio Stake to Aedifica MT
Clariane sells 50% of Dutch real estate portfolio CF
Aedifica NV/SA acquired portfolio of six care residences of Clariane for ?25 million. CI
CLARIANE : Target upgrade by 39.0% Alphavalue
CAC40: modest rise in non-existent volumes CF
CAC40: stalls below 7,570, W-Street crumbles, OAT tension CF
CAC40: attempts to cling to 7,570, sharp rise in OAT/Bund rates CF
CAC40: a slight rise, with the luxury sector providing support CF
Clariane: progress on refinancing plan CF
CLARIANE : Target upgrade by 5.6% Alphavalue
Clariane, Crédit Agricole Assurances Strike EUR140 Million Real Estate Partnership MT
Crédit Agricole: real estate partnership signed with Clariane CF
France's Clariane raises 140 mln euros through real-estate partnership RE
Clariane: signs a 140 ME real estate partnership CF
CLARIANE : Maintained negative recommendation Alphavalue
Clariane: agreement reached with works council CF

Chart Clariane SE

Company Profile

Clariane SE (formerly Korian) is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (49.1%): at the end of 2022, operated 619 facilities (32,974 beds) broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 55 facilities (3,092 beds) in Spain and 11 facilities (727 beds) in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.9%): operated 239 facilities (27,392 beds); - Belgium (14.7%): operated 117 facilities (12,991 beds). Furthermore, the group operates 49 facilities (1,458 beds) in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.3%): operated 110 facilities (9,360 beds).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Clariane SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1.985 EUR
Average target price
4.525 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+127.96%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi.
CLARIANE SE Stock Clariane SE
-21.21% 229M
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-5.81% 93.59B
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. Stock HCA Healthcare, Inc.
+15.15% 82.44B
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
+15.99% 30.74B
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Stock Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-5.04% 18.15B
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-9.42% 13.83B
PURE HEALTH HOLDING Stock Pure Health Holding
-32.63% 11.62B
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. Stock Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
-11.96% 11.47B
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG Stock Fresenius Medical Care AG
-6.66% 11.22B
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Stock Eurofins Scientific SE
-6.48% 11.48B
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
  5. Clariane: Target upgrade by 29.1%
