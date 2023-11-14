Stock CLARI CLARIANE SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Clariane SE

Clariane SE

Equities

CLARI

FR0010386334

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:01 2023-11-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for Clariane SE After market 03:08:28 pm
3.066 EUR -12.40% 3.007 -1.92%
08:58pm CLARIANE : To be significantly diluted too; what comes next? Alphavalue
12:19pm Clariane Plans EUR1.5 Billion Financing to Boost Financial Structure; Stock Sinks MT
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Clariane SE

CLARIANE : To be significantly diluted too; what comes next? Alphavalue
Clariane Plans EUR1.5 Billion Financing to Boost Financial Structure; Stock Sinks MT
Transcript : Clariane SE - Special Call CI
CLARIANE : Target cut by -40.0% Alphavalue
CLARIANE : Further affected by disadvantageous credit conditions and seemingly harder cash generation Alphavalue
Transcript : Clariane SE, Nine Months 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 25, 2023 CI
CLARIANE : Encouraging-looking momentum; FY guidance reconfirmed Alphavalue
Transcript : Clariane SE, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Clariane SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Clariane Extends Term Loan, Issues EUR40 Million Sustainability-linked Bonds MT
Clariane SE Announces Extension to May 2026 of Its Term Loan for an Amount of ?505 Million CI
Clariane Announces Dividend for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on July 13, 2023 CI
Clariane Forms Healthcare Facilities JV with Banque des Territoires MT
Yearly dividend carrying optional alternatives FA
Clariane Signs New Development Partnership with the Banque Des Territoires in France CI
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023 DP
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023 DP
Slow Progress in Debt Limit Talks Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday MT
Juniper Networks' AI-Driven Enterprise Solutions Selected by Korian Benelux to Optimize Network Performance MT
KORIAN : Seemingly back on the right trajectory Alphavalue
Korian Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2023 CI
Korian Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
KORIAN : Tenable but difficult repercussions remain imminent Alphavalue
KORIAN : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Transcript : Korian, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023 CI

Chart Clariane SE

Chart Clariane SE
More charts

Company Profile

Clariane SE (formerly Korian) is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (49.1%): at the end of 2022, operated 619 facilities (32,974 beds) broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 55 facilities (3,092 beds) in Spain and 11 facilities (727 beds) in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.9%): operated 239 facilities (27,392 beds); - Belgium (14.7%): operated 117 facilities (12,991 beds). Furthermore, the group operates 49 facilities (1,458 beds) in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.3%): operated 110 facilities (9,360 beds).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Clariane SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
3.500EUR
Average target price
8.350EUR
Spread / Average Target
+138.57%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CLARIANE SE Stock Clariane SE
-69.70% 400 M $
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-26.12% 87 252 M $
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. Stock HCA Healthcare, Inc.
-1.34% 61 559 M $
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
+19.04% 24 186 M $
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Stock Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-11.56% 17 354 M $
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-14.79% 14 881 M $
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. Stock Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
-15.08% 11 080 M $
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
+16.62% 10 413 M $
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Stock Eurofins Scientific SE
-22.37% 10 285 M $
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. Stock Universal Health Services, Inc.
-6.29% 8 839 M $
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Clariane SE - Euronext Paris
  4. News Clariane SE
  5. Clariane : To be significantly diluted too; what comes next?
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer