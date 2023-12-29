Clariane: progress on refinancing plan

December 29, 2023 at 01:17 am EST Share

Clariane has announced the finalization of its second real estate partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances, for a total of 90 million euros, involving 11 UK assets with a gross value of around 227 million euros, excluding transfer duties.



Crédit Agricole Assurances has subscribed to bonds (ORA) issued by Clariane's real estate subsidiary grouping these assets, and redeemable in the subsidiary's shares, for a five-year term with a fixed coupon of 8%.



At the same time, Clariane has subscribed to a 200 million euro term property bridging loan with Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile de France (CADIF), LCL and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB).



The dependency care group specifies that this loan, maturing on January 31, 2025, carries a Euribor interest rate, with a margin of 4%, then 5% from the seventh month, and finally 6.5% from the tenth month.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.