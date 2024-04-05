Clariane: sale of a French business under consideration
The Group currently owns eight specialized HAD homes and three SSIAD agencies in France, employing 309 people (full-time equivalent). In 2023, this business generated sales of just over 46 million euros.
Clariane has not yet received any firm offer to acquire this business. In this context, it will make no further comment on this eventuality and will communicate in due course any elements relating to its refinancing plan.
