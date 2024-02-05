Clariane sells 50% of Dutch real estate portfolio

February 05, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST

Clariane announces the sale of its 50% stake in a real estate portfolio in the Netherlands to its partner Aedifica for €25 million.



Aedifica is a regulated real estate company incorporated under Belgian law, specializing in European healthcare real estate, particularly in the field of care for the elderly.



As part of the Group's expansion in the Netherlands, Clariane and Aedifica signed a partnership and co-investment agreement in 2020 for the construction of six care and accommodation facilities for the elderly, with a total capacity of 235 beds. These buildings were delivered between 2022 and 2023.



Following this transaction, Aedifica will own 100% of the six assets concerned, which Clariane will operate under the 'Stepping Stones', 'Het Gouden Hart' and 'Hestia' brands.



