Clariane: sells its serviced residences business in France

June 26, 2024 at 12:19 pm EDT Share

Clariane announces that it has sold Les Essentielles, its serviced residences business in France, to Odalys, a subsidiary of the Duval Group.



The transaction covers the operation of 18 residences. Odalys will take over all the teams involved.



This sale is in line with the Group's strategy of reducing and concentrating its investments on its three core activities, namely nursing homes, specialized healthcare facilities and services, and shared homes and habitats.



Clariane states that this sale will have 'no significant impact' on the Group's balance sheet.





