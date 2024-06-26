Clariane: sells its serviced residences business in France
The transaction covers the operation of 18 residences. Odalys will take over all the teams involved.
This sale is in line with the Group's strategy of reducing and concentrating its investments on its three core activities, namely nursing homes, specialized healthcare facilities and services, and shared homes and habitats.
Clariane states that this sale will have 'no significant impact' on the Group's balance sheet.
