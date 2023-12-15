Clariane: signs a 140 ME real estate partnership

December 15, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST

Clariane announced today that it has signed a real estate partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances, worth 140 million euros.



This real estate partnership covers 19 French assets representing a gross asset value of 268 million euros, excluding transfer duties.



Crédit Agricole Assurances has subscribed for 140 million euros in bonds issued by the Group's real estate subsidiary grouping these assets (SPV), redeemable in shares of the SPV, with a 7-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 10.5%.



The two entities are also continuing negotiations on a second real estate partnership, for 90 million euros involving assets in the United Kingdom. This partnership is expected to be signed by the end of 2023.



