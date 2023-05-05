Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:31 2023-05-04 am EDT
14.37 CHF   -1.51%
14.37 CHF   -1.51%
01:40aChemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast as low volumes weigh
RE
01:35aClariant Logs Lower Q1 Sales; Outlook Confirmed
MT
01:14aChemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast
RE
Chemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast as low volumes weigh
05/05/2023 | 01:40am EDT

05/05/2023 | 01:40am EDT
(Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant missed first-quarter core profit expectations on Friday, saying price increases were not enough to offset lower volumes as customers cut inventories and demand fell in some business areas.

The group's core operating profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations fell 24% to 167 million Swiss francs ($189 million) in the quarter, below the 176 million Swiss francs expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

The company also cited a 13 million franc hit from operational issues at its Sunliquid plant in Romania and a 11 million franc negative one-off fair value adjustment of the Heubach Group participation.

Clariant earlier this year warned that a soft recession in the first half of the year and one-off payments would weigh on its annual sales as the Swiss group, like European chemicals peers, grapples with high costs.

Its quarterly margin on EBITDA fell to 13.9%, missing analysts' estimate of 14.6%.

Clariant, whose chemicals are used in personal and home care products, confirmed its 2023 outlook for sales of around 5 billion Swiss francs and an improved core profit margin.

($1 = 0.8838 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 011 M 5 651 M 5 651 M
Net income 2023 331 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2023 764 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 4 728 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 148
Free-Float 64,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,37 CHF
Average target price 18,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Bill Collins Chief Financial Officer
Günter von Au Chairman
Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG-1.91%5 332
ECOLAB INC.18.41%49 345
SIKA AG10.28%42 463
GIVAUDAN SA9.71%32 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-19.00%20 282
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.94%18 978
