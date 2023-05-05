Chemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast as low volumes weigh

The group's core operating profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations fell 24% to 167 million Swiss francs ($189 million) in the quarter, below the 176 million Swiss francs expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

The company also cited a 13 million franc hit from operational issues at its Sunliquid plant in Romania and a 11 million franc negative one-off fair value adjustment of the Heubach Group participation.

Clariant earlier this year warned that a soft recession in the first half of the year and one-off payments would weigh on its annual sales as the Swiss group, like European chemicals peers, grapples with high costs.

Its quarterly margin on EBITDA fell to 13.9%, missing analysts' estimate of 14.6%.

Clariant, whose chemicals are used in personal and home care products, confirmed its 2023 outlook for sales of around 5 billion Swiss francs and an improved core profit margin.

($1 = 0.8838 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Milla Nissi)