Clariant : Analyst Presentation Q1 2022 EN (0.58 MB)
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
First Quarter Figures 2022
Analyst Presentation
15 June 2022
15 June 2022
2 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information.
This presentation also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.
Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are
beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as
future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors, such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency
fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.
Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
First Quarter 2022
4 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022
Markedly Stronger Sales Growth in Q1…
…16 % Price Contribution to Top-line Growth of Specialty Portfolio
1 Q1 sales (continuing operations) up + 30 % in LC1
- Sales driven by strong growth in Care Chemicals, especially
Aviation, Coatings, Crop Solutions, and Personal Care as well as
Sales in CHF m
Natural Resources, especially Additives
- Demand remained strong across all businesses and regions
- Continued cost inflation again largely offset by pricing measures
1 262
-
Organic growth well above pre-COVID-19 level
1 242
Positive sales contribution3 from CISC and Beraca - integration
almost completed
1 002
Quarterly pricing
16%
year-on-year
14%
9%
5%
2%
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
1 in local currency; 2 core volume growth of 10 %, excluding consolidation of Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited (CISC) and Beraca in Care Chemicals; 3 sales of c. CHF 42 million in Q1 2022
5 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022
Strong Growth in Q1…
…Delivered Further Profitability Improvement
2 Q1 EBITDA margin increased to 17.4 %
Q1 EBITDA improved by10 basis points, driven by operating leverage from higher sales, cost savings, and pricing
measures
EBITDA in CHF m
Pricing raised to+ 16 % to diminish the raw material, energy, and logistics cost inflation