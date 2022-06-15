Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:33 2022-06-15 am EDT
19.04 CHF   +2.23%
03:23aCLARIANT : Analyst Presentation Q1 2022 EN (0.58 MB)
PU
01:35aSpecialty Chemicals Group Clariant's Q1 Sales Soar 26% On Positive Pricing Impact
MT
01:33aClariant posts Q1 beat, sees Q2 sales dipping vs Jan-March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clariant : Analyst Presentation Q1 2022 EN (0.58 MB)

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter Figures 2022

Analyst Presentation

15 June 2022

15 June 2022

2 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information.

This presentation also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.

Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are

beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as

future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors, such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency

fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

First Quarter 2022

4 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022

Markedly Stronger Sales Growth in Q1…

…16 % Price Contribution to Top-line Growth of Specialty Portfolio

1 Q1 sales (continuing operations) up + 30 % in LC1

- Sales driven by strong growth in Care Chemicals, especially

Aviation, Coatings, Crop Solutions, and Personal Care as well as

Sales in CHF m

Natural Resources, especially Additives

- Demand remained strong across all businesses and regions

-

+14 % volume increase (+10 % organic 2, 3) / +16 % price contribution

+ 30 %1

- Continued cost inflation again largely offset by pricing measures

1 262

-

Organic growth well above pre-COVID-19 level

1 242

  • Positive sales contribution3 from CISC and Beraca - integration

almost completed

1 002

Quarterly pricing

16%

year-on-year

14%

9%

5%

2%

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

1 in local currency; 2 core volume growth of 10 %, excluding consolidation of Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited (CISC) and Beraca in Care Chemicals; 3 sales of c. CHF 42 million in Q1 2022

5 First Quarter Figures 2022 15 June 2022

Strong Growth in Q1…

…Delivered Further Profitability Improvement

2 Q1 EBITDA margin increased to 17.4 %

  • Q1 EBITDA improved by 10 basis points, driven by operating leverage from higher sales, cost savings, and pricing

measures

EBITDA in CHF m

  • Pricing raised to + 16 % to diminish the raw material, energy, and logistics cost inflation

- Accelerated inflationary environment resulted in:

+ 27 %

- Energy cost increasing by c. 38 % (mainly in Europe)

220

- Raw material cost continuing to increase by c. 37 %

203

1731

- Logistic cost increasing by c. 17 %

17.4 %

16.3 %

17.3 %

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

1 restated

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLARIANT AG
03:23aCLARIANT : Analyst Presentation Q1 2022 EN (0.58 MB)
PU
01:35aSpecialty Chemicals Group Clariant's Q1 Sales Soar 26% On Positive Pricing Impact
MT
01:33aClariant posts Q1 beat, sees Q2 sales dipping vs Jan-March
RE
01:01aClariant reports markedly stronger sales growth and EBITDA expansion in Q1 2022
GL
01:01aClariant reports markedly stronger sales growth and EBITDA expansion in Q1 2022
GL
06/14Clariant Starts Producing Commercial Sunliquid Cellulosic Ethanol for Shell
MT
06/14CLARIANT : produces first commercial sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol…
PU
06/14Clariant produces first commercial sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol at new plant in Podari..
GL
06/14Clariant produces first commercial sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol at new plant in Podari..
AQ
06/14Clariant Produces First Commercial Sunliquid® Cellulosic Ethanol At New Plant in Podari..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARIANT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 831 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
Net income 2022 354 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2022 680 M 680 M 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 6 128 M 6 129 M 6 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 537
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,62 CHF
Average target price 20,51 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Chairman
Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG-2.00%6 129
ECOLAB INC.-35.94%42 928
SIKA AG-37.11%34 928
GIVAUDAN SA-31.49%28 812
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.86%20 007
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.79%16 773