Clariant : Analyst Presentation Q1 2023 20230505 EN (2.11 MB)
05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
First Quarter Figures 2023
Analyst presentation
05.05.2023
Q1 2023 reporting in the new operating structure
Business Unit Care Chemicals (CC)
Segments include Personal & Home Care, Crop Solutions, Industrial Applications, Base Chemicals, Oil Services, and Mining Solutions
Business Unit Catalysts (CA)
Segments include Propylene, Specialties, Syngas & Fuels, Ethylene, and Biofuels & Derivatives
Business Unit Adsorbents & Additives (A&A)
Segments include Adsorbents, Coatings & Adhesives, Plastics, and E-mobility & Electronics
Key financial figures 2022
Sales CHF 2 937 m
19.5 % EBITDA margin
Sales CHF 989 m
9.4 % EBITDA margin
Sales CHF 1 272 m
21.7 % EBITDA margin
Group performance
Resilient top line in challenging environment vs. high comparison base
+ 1 %
1 262
- 9089
- 7 %
+ 7 %
8
+ 1 %
- 5 %
1 269
69
1 200
- 6 %
Catalysts (+ 13 %)
Care Chemicals (- 9 %)
Adsorbents & Additives (- 14 %)
Destocking and1 172softer demand in industrial applications vs. high comparable base
Positive contributions from all Business Units:
Care Chemicals (+ 7 %)
Adsorbents & Additives (+ 7 %)1 172
Catalysts (+ 5 %)
Priority to maintain pricing in a challenging environment
Contribution from US Attapulgite business in Adsorbents
1 261
Main movers were the EUR, ARS, CNY, and INR vs. reporting currency CHF