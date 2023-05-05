Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Clariant AG
  News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:44:54 2023-05-05 am EDT
14.28 CHF   -0.63%
Clariant : Analyst Presentation Q1 2023 20230505 EN (2.11 MB)
PU
Chemicals maker Clariant misses Q1 profit forecast as low volumes weigh
RE
Clariant Logs Lower Q1 Sales; Outlook Confirmed
MT
Clariant : Analyst Presentation Q1 2023 20230505 EN (2.11 MB)

05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
First Quarter Figures 2023

Analyst presentation

05.05.2023

2 First Quarter Figures 2023 05.05.2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information.

This presentation also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.

Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely,

such as future market conditions, geopolitical dislocation, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors, such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors;

the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

3 First Quarter Figures 2023 05.05.2023

Q1 2023 reporting in the new operating structure

Business Unit Care Chemicals (CC)

Segments include Personal & Home Care, Crop Solutions, Industrial Applications, Base Chemicals, Oil Services, and Mining Solutions

Business Unit Catalysts (CA)

Segments include Propylene, Specialties, Syngas & Fuels, Ethylene, and Biofuels & Derivatives

Business Unit Adsorbents & Additives (A&A)

Segments include Adsorbents, Coatings & Adhesives, Plastics, and E-mobility & Electronics

Key financial figures 2022

Sales CHF 2 937 m

19.5 % EBITDA margin

Sales CHF 989 m

9.4 % EBITDA margin

Sales CHF 1 272 m

21.7 % EBITDA margin

Group performance

5 First Quarter Figures 2023 05.05.2023

Resilient top line in challenging environment vs. high comparison base

+ 1 %

1 262

- 9089

- 7 %

+ 7 %

8

+ 1 %

- 5 %

1 269

69

1 200

- 6 %

Catalysts (+ 13 %)

Care Chemicals (- 9 %)

Adsorbents & Additives (- 14 %)

Destocking and1 172softer demand in industrial applications vs. high comparable base

Positive contributions from all Business Units:

Care Chemicals (+ 7 %)

Adsorbents & Additives (+ 7 %)1 172

Catalysts (+ 5 %)

Priority to maintain pricing in a challenging environment

Contribution from US Attapulgite business in Adsorbents

1 261

Main movers were the EUR, ARS, CNY, and INR vs. reporting currency CHF

1 200

Q1 2022

Volume

Price

Scope

Currency

Q1 2023

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 011 M 5 651 M 5 651 M
Net income 2023 331 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2023 764 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 4 728 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 148
Free-Float 64,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,37 CHF
Average target price 18,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Bill Collins Chief Financial Officer
Günter von Au Chairman
Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG-1.91%5 332
ECOLAB INC.18.41%49 345
SIKA AG10.28%42 463
GIVAUDAN SA9.71%32 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-19.00%20 282
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.94%18 978
