Lucas Meyer Cosmetics ("LMC") - proven success story in high value consumer applications

Sizeable, pure-play cosmetic ingredients asset

Highly experienced leadership team with excellent track record

Portfolio backed by science and based on natural ingredients

Differentiated, highly innovative business model

Superior growth, profitability and cash generation

High quality

81 +

~ USD 100 m

2 900 + customers

Countries served

Sales

~ 14 years

~ 195

Direct sales

Average tenure1

Employees globally

In 9 countries

150 +

40 +

5

Products

Patent families

R&D labs

50 +

CMO

High-end brands

Innovation awards

Based production

Solution provider

~ 10 %

Highly attractive

Highly cash

Sales growth2

profitability

generative

  1. Average tenure of executive leadership team
  2. Sales growth CAGR 2015-2023E

5 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

Compelling rationale enhancing Clariant's specialty focus

1

2

3

4

5

6

Fully aligned with Clariant's purpose-ledgrowth strategy - will strengthen our position as a true specialty chemical company

Highly attractive business with clear competitive edge - asset light business model with proven track record

Accelerating sustainability and innovation agenda - highly innovative business with impeccable sustainability credentials

Increasing exposure to most attractive consumer end-markets - fast-growingluxury cosmetic ingredients segment

Highly complementary businesses, underpins growth and de-risks execution - strong fit across customers, products and regions

Tangible value creation for Clariant shareholders - underpinned by ambition to grow LMC sales to ~ USD 180 m by 2028

6 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

Attractive terms proposed, secured financing and rapid path to closing

Attractive terms

Secured financing

Rapid path to closing

  • Total consideration: USD 810 m (~ CHF 720 m1) on a cash-free,debt-free basis, payable in cash at closing
  • EV/EBITDA multiple: 16.3x2
  • EPS accretion: mid-single digit percentage accretive from year 1 onwards3
  • Funding structure: fully committed acquisition bridge facility, to be refinanced swiftly after closing
  • Financial leverage: expected to increase modestly to ~ 2.8x net debt/EBITDA4
  • Credit rating: no change expected in credit rating (investment grade)
  • Timing of closing: closing expected in first quarter of 2024
  • Conditions precedent: customary closing conditions, inc. antitrust clearance
  • Segment reporting: Lucas Meyer Cosmetics will be reported as part of the Business Unit Care Chemicals
  1. USDCHF FX of 0.89
  2. LTM August 2023; reported
  3. On an adjusted basis including full run-rate synergies and excluding non-recurring,transaction-related costs
  4. On completion

7 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

1

Fully aligned with Clariant's purpose-led growth strategy

Purpose-led strategy

CustomerInnovative

focuschemistry

Leading in

People

sustainability

engagement

Clariant's purpose: "Greater chemistry -

between people and planet"

Attractive end markets

Sustainable technologies

Augmenting footprint

Accelerating growth

Accretive financial profile

Value enhancing M&A

Communicated criteria

Lucas Meyer

Cosmetics

Attractive market position

Focus on Consumer Care, Catalysts,

Additives and Purification

Complementing Clariant's technologies

Positive sustainability impact

Revenue synergies

Product line extensions

New regions

M&A contributing ~ 0.75 % p.a. to 2025

target of 4 - 6 % growth p.a.

EPS accretive

• Growth, profitability and cash flow enhancing

8 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

2

3

Highly attractive business with clear competitive edge, accelerating sustainability and innovation agenda

Active ingredients

Functional ingredients

Botanicals

Delivery systems

Industry leading product portfolio

  • Broad portfolio of peptides, created through synthesis of amino acids and have anti-ageing, moisturizing, firming tightening
  • Largely custom-made/ specialized solutions
  • Phospholipid based emulsifiers and gelling agents serving as surfactants and texturizers
  • Largely custom-made/ specialized solutions
  • Botanicals are plant-based extracts
  • Includes natural actives and Australian Botanicals
  • Inhouse raw material production & manufacturing
  • Phospholipid based encapsulations enhancing active ingredients stability & release
  • Offering combined with other own products & ingredients

Innovation flywheel

Sustainability

Design safe,

Source

naturally derived

Foster circular

responsibly

& biodegradable

solutions

ingredients

9 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

4

Increasing exposure to most attractive consumer end-markets

Global cosmetic ingredients market size (in USD b)

Premium

Active and

High-end

skin and hair

functional

active and functional

care market

ingredients market

ingredients markets

~ USD 81 b

~ USD 27 b

~ USD 6 b

Market served by LMC

Natural actives

Peptides

Emulsifiers

Gelling agents

Delivery systems

Growth drivers and outlook

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and eco friendly products across segments

Mega trends like personalization of cosmetics and increasing share of claim-based cosmetics

Essential for enhancing stability and texture in high end and mass cosmetics

Need for texture and viscosity modifiers in cosmetics and the versatility of gelling agents drive growth

Advancements in controlled release technologies increase the performance of cosmetic products and hence boost the market

~ 7 % CAGR expected between 2023-2027E

Source: Euromonitor 07/2023; Expert interviews; Customer survey; Statista; BCG analysis

10 Acquisition Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023 30.10.2023

5

Highly complementary and synergistic businesses

Clariant Care Chemicals (2022A Sales)

Other

consumer

1

Better positioning in the

  • Valuable addition to our own care ingredients portfolio

• Establish market leading position in the active ingredients space

31 %

CHF

2,937 m

Home &

Industrial

active ingredients market

  • Further strengthens overall Home & Personal Care offering

Personal Care

43 %

26 %

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (2022A Sales)

Delivery systems

2

Complementary business,

offering cross-selling

opportunities

  • LMC will offer a complementary fit to our product portfolio and customer portfolio
  • Value in growing together, building on Clariant's multi-year track record of integrating bolt-on acquisitions

Botanicals

  • CHF 90 m1

Functional

ActiveIngredients ingredients

3

Diversified investment with

increased exposure to North American market

  • Will improve position in highly attractive end-markets in North America
  • Access to LMC's marketing, go-to-market and new-product launch capabilities
  • LMC to access Clariant's global footprint and customer base

Ambition to grow LMC sales from ~ USD 100 m to ~ USD 180 m by 2028

1 Converted at USDCHF spot rate of 0.89

