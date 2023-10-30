Clariant agrees to acquire Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Clariant Third Quarter / Nine Months Figures 2023
Analyst and investor presentation
30.10.2023
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information.
This presentation also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.
Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely,
such as future market conditions, geopolitical dislocation, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors, such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors;
the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.
Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
Clariant agrees to acquire Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics ("LMC") - proven success story in high value consumer applications
Sizeable, pure-play cosmetic ingredients asset
Highly experienced leadership team with excellent track record
Portfolio backed by science and based on natural ingredients
Differentiated, highly innovative business model
Superior growth, profitability and cash generation
High quality
81 +
~ USD 100 m
2 900 + customers
Countries served
Sales
~ 14 years
~ 195
Direct sales
Average tenure1
Employees globally
In 9 countries
150 +
40 +
5
Products
Patent families
R&D labs
50 +
CMO
High-end brands
Innovation awards
Based production
Solution provider
~ 10 %
Highly attractive
Highly cash
Sales growth2
profitability
generative
- Average tenure of executive leadership team
- Sales growth CAGR 2015-2023E
Compelling rationale enhancing Clariant's specialty focus
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fully aligned with Clariant's purpose-ledgrowth strategy - will strengthen our position as a true specialty chemical company
Highly attractive business with clear competitive edge - asset light business model with proven track record
Accelerating sustainability and innovation agenda - highly innovative business with impeccable sustainability credentials
Increasing exposure to most attractive consumer end-markets - fast-growingluxury cosmetic ingredients segment
Highly complementary businesses, underpins growth and de-risks execution - strong fit across customers, products and regions
Tangible value creation for Clariant shareholders - underpinned by ambition to grow LMC sales to ~ USD 180 m by 2028
Attractive terms proposed, secured financing and rapid path to closing
Attractive terms
Secured financing
Rapid path to closing
- Total consideration: USD 810 m (~ CHF 720 m1) on a cash-free,debt-free basis, payable in cash at closing
- EV/EBITDA multiple: 16.3x2
- EPS accretion: mid-single digit percentage accretive from year 1 onwards3
- Funding structure: fully committed acquisition bridge facility, to be refinanced swiftly after closing
- Financial leverage: expected to increase modestly to ~ 2.8x net debt/EBITDA4
- Credit rating: no change expected in credit rating (investment grade)
- Timing of closing: closing expected in first quarter of 2024
- Conditions precedent: customary closing conditions, inc. antitrust clearance
- Segment reporting: Lucas Meyer Cosmetics will be reported as part of the Business Unit Care Chemicals
- USDCHF FX of 0.89
- LTM August 2023; reported
- On an adjusted basis including full run-rate synergies and excluding non-recurring,transaction-related costs
- On completion
1
Fully aligned with Clariant's purpose-led growth strategy
Purpose-led strategy
CustomerInnovative
focuschemistry
Leading in
People
sustainability
engagement
Clariant's purpose: "Greater chemistry -
between people and planet"
Attractive end markets
Sustainable technologies
Augmenting footprint
Accelerating growth
Accretive financial profile
Value enhancing M&A
Communicated criteria
Lucas Meyer
Cosmetics
•
Attractive market position
✓
•
Focus on Consumer Care, Catalysts,
Additives and Purification
•
Complementing Clariant's technologies
✓
•
Positive sustainability impact
•
Revenue synergies
✓
•
Product line extensions
•
New regions
•
M&A contributing ~ 0.75 % p.a. to 2025
✓
target of 4 - 6 % growth p.a.
•
EPS accretive
✓
• Growth, profitability and cash flow enhancing
2
3
Highly attractive business with clear competitive edge, accelerating sustainability and innovation agenda
Active ingredients
Functional ingredients
Botanicals
Delivery systems
Industry leading product portfolio
- Broad portfolio of peptides, created through synthesis of amino acids and have anti-ageing, moisturizing, firming tightening
- Largely custom-made/ specialized solutions
- Phospholipid based emulsifiers and gelling agents serving as surfactants and texturizers
- Largely custom-made/ specialized solutions
- Botanicals are plant-based extracts
- Includes natural actives and Australian Botanicals
- Inhouse raw material production & manufacturing
- Phospholipid based encapsulations enhancing active ingredients stability & release
- Offering combined with other own products & ingredients
Innovation flywheel
Sustainability
Design safe,
Source
naturally derived
Foster circular
responsibly
& biodegradable
solutions
ingredients
4
Increasing exposure to most attractive consumer end-markets
Global cosmetic ingredients market size (in USD b)
Premium
Active and
High-end
skin and hair
functional
active and functional
care market
ingredients market
ingredients markets
~ USD 81 b
~ USD 27 b
~ USD 6 b
Market served by LMC
Natural actives
Peptides
Emulsifiers
Gelling agents
Delivery systems
Growth drivers and outlook
Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and eco friendly products across segments
Mega trends like personalization of cosmetics and increasing share of claim-based cosmetics
Essential for enhancing stability and texture in high end and mass cosmetics
Need for texture and viscosity modifiers in cosmetics and the versatility of gelling agents drive growth
Advancements in controlled release technologies increase the performance of cosmetic products and hence boost the market
~ 7 % CAGR expected between 2023-2027E
Source: Euromonitor 07/2023; Expert interviews; Customer survey; Statista; BCG analysis
5
Highly complementary and synergistic businesses
Clariant Care Chemicals (2022A Sales)
Other
consumer
1
Better positioning in the
- Valuable addition to our own care ingredients portfolio
• Establish market leading position in the active ingredients space
31 %
CHF
2,937 m
Home &
Industrial
active ingredients market
- Further strengthens overall Home & Personal Care offering
Personal Care
43 %
26 %
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (2022A Sales)
Delivery systems
2
Complementary business,
offering cross-selling
opportunities
- LMC will offer a complementary fit to our product portfolio and customer portfolio
- Value in growing together, building on Clariant's multi-year track record of integrating bolt-on acquisitions
Botanicals
- CHF 90 m1
Functional
ActiveIngredients ingredients
3
Diversified investment with
increased exposure to North American market
- Will improve position in highly attractive end-markets in North America
- Access to LMC's marketing, go-to-market and new-product launch capabilities
- LMC to access Clariant's global footprint and customer base
Ambition to grow LMC sales from ~ USD 100 m to ~ USD 180 m by 2028
1 Converted at USDCHF spot rate of 0.89
