    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
11:30:08 2023-06-01
13.26 CHF   +0.99%
01:38aClariant Completes Divestment of Quats Business
DJ
06/01Clariant Closes Quats Business Sale to JV
MT
06/01Clariant completes sale of Quats business
GL
Clariant Completes Divestment of Quats Business

06/02/2023 | 01:38am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Clariant said late on Thursday that is has completed the sale of its Quats business to Global Amines Company, a 50-50 joint venture between the Swiss specialty-chemicals company and Singapore-based agricultural group Wilmar International.

The deal, dating back to Aug. 31 of last year, includes the sale of certain assets in Germany, Indonesia and Brazil, Clariant said.

Clariant said at the time that the sale price of the business, which makes quaternary ammonium compounds, which are chemicals used for a variety of purposes including as preservatives, surfactants and as antistatic agents, was set at $113 million.


