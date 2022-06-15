Clariant : Media Release Q1 2022 EN (0.22 MB)

Clariant reports markedly stronger sales growth and EBITDA expansion in Q1 2022
First quarter 2022 sales from continuing operations increased by 30 % in local currency and 26 % in Swiss francs to CHF 1.262 billion - pricing contributed 16 % to the strong top-line growth
Continuing operations EBITDA was up 27 % to CHF 220 million
EBITDA margin increased to 17.4 % from 17.3 % in the first quarter of 2021
First quarter performance underlines the ability to achieve mid-term targets
Outlook 2022: Strong local currency growth for the Group with the aim to improve year-on-year Group EBITDA margin level in a challenging geopolitical environment
"I'm proud to announce that Clariant had a strong start to 2022 despite the turbulent environment. In the first quarter, we successfully generated compelling revenue growth and clearly increased absolute EBITDA. The Group's higher-value specialty portfolio once again enabled us to successfully manage continued variable cost inflation arising from raw materials, energy, and logistics services," said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. "Although the short-term macroeconomic uncertainty remains high, we are well on track to deliver on our mid-term targets."
FIRST QUARTER | 2022
Key Financial Data
Continuing operations
First Quarter
in CHF million
2022
2021
% CHF
% LC
Sales
1 262
1 002
26
30
EBITDA
220
1731
27
- margin
17.4 %
17.3 %
EBITDA before exceptional items
238
1781
34
- margin
18.9 %
17.8 %
1 restated
First Quarter 2022 - Very strong sales growth
MUTTENZ, JUNE 15, 2022
Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemicals company, today announced first quarter 2022 continuing operations sales of CHF 1.262 billion, compared to CHF 1.002 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This corresponds to a particularly strong increase of 30 % in local currency and 26 % in Swiss francs. The positive pricing impact of 16 % in part addressed continued cost inflation and also slightly outpaced the volume growth of 14 %. Care Chemicals and Natural Resources grew sales at an accelerated pace, which more than compensated for the expected slightly weaker development in Catalysis.
All geographic regions contributed meaningfully to the sales expansion in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting both continued strong demand as well as supply chain shortages. In Europe, the high 27 % local currency growth was underpinned by strong expansion in Care Chemicals as well as Natural Resources. Sales in Asia-Pacific rose by 31 %, underpinned by expansion in all Business Areas and clearly driven by 34 % higher sales in China. The Americas reported compelling growth as North American sales increased by a resounding 37 %, followed closely by Latin America at 31 %. In the Middle East & Africa, sales rose by 26 %.
In the first quarter of 2022, Care Chemicals increased sales by 44 % in local currency. This progress was supported by double-digit expansion in both Consumer Care and Industrial Applications, in particular Personal Care, Crop Solutions, Aviation, and Coatings. The consolidation of the acquired majority share in Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals (CISC) and the acquisition of the remaining shares in Beraca further supported this positive development with an addition of 4 % local currency volume growth for the Group. Catalysis sales decreased by a slight 1 % in local currency, despite significantly higher Specialty Catalysts sales, which could not entirely counterbalance the weakness in parts of Petrochemicals and Syngas. Natural Resources sales increased by a resounding 31 % in local currency with growth attributable to all three Business Units, especially Additives.
The continuing operations EBITDA increased to CHF 220 million with a corresponding margin of
17.4 %, slightly exceeding the 17.3 % reported in the first quarter of the previous year. The increase was underpinned by operating leverage from higher sales, cost savings (CHF 4 million savings from efficiency programs), and pricing measures, which largely offset raw material price increases, supply chain constraints, and higher energy and logistics cost. The absolute EBITDA increased by a notable 27 %.
FIRST QUARTER | 2022
Discontinued Operations
Clariant's Pigments business was divested to a consortium comprising Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners on 3 January 2022, which resulted in a provisional pretax disposal gain of CHF 168 million and an EBITDA of CHF 160 million for discontinued operations. Total Group (continuing operations and discontinued operations) EBITDA was CHF 380 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Outlook - Full Year 2022
Clariant aims to grow above the market to achieve higher profitability through sustainability and innovation. The Group concluded the final step in its significant portfolio transformation in January of 2022. Clariant is now a truly specialty chemicals company and confirms its 2025 ambition to deliver profitable growth (4 - 6 % CAGR), a Group EBITDA margin between 19 - 21 %, and a free cash flow conversion of around 40 %.
In the second quarter of 2022, Clariant expects to generate continued strong sales growth in local currency versus the prior year, underpinned by expansion in all Business Areas despite a normalizing growth environment. Sequential sales are expected to decline moderately as a result of seasonal impacts (aviation, refinery) and demand normalization in Care Chemicals and Natural Resources. Clariant expects to improve on its restated year-on-year margin levels in the second quarter of 2022. Sequentially, the Group expects to be broadly in line with its first quarter 2022 margin level, especially via operating leverage from growth, continuing pricing actions, and cost discipline to counter continued inflation in raw materials, logistics, labor, and energy cost.
For the full year 2022, Clariant expects strong growth in local currency for the Group, driven by a particularly strong first half of 2022. The current high level of uncertainty resulting from the geopolitical conflicts, suspension of business with Russia, and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China are expected to continue to impact global economic growth and consumer demand in the second half of the year. Clariant expects the high inflationary environment with regard to raw material, energy, and logistics cost as well as supply chain challenges to persist in the second half of 2022. Clariant aims to improve its year-on-year Group EBITDA margin levels via solid revenue growth driven by pricing and continued cost discipline, despite the increasingly challenging economic environment.
FIRST QUARTER | 2022
Business Discussion
Business Area Care Chemicals
First Quarter
in CHF million
2022
2021
% CHF
% LC
Sales
566
404
40
44
EBITDA
130
801
63
- margin
23.0 %
19.8 %
EBITDA before exceptional items
132
801
65
- margin
23.3 %
19.8 %
1 restated
Sales
In the first quarter of 2022, sales in the Business Area Care Chemicals rose by a particularly resounding 44 % in local currency and by 40 % in Swiss francs. Excluding the sales contribution from the consolidation of Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals (CISC) and the full integration of Beraca, Care Chemicals sales grew by 30 % organically in local currency. The sales expansion was underpinned by both price and volume expansion of 23 % and 21 %, respectively. Consumer Care sales increased in a double-digit range in all three businesses: Personal Care, Home Care, with expansion in Crop Solutions again in the lead. Industrial Applications sales rose at a double-digit rate organically as a result of strengthening demand in key end markets, including transportation and construction. Furthermore, the Aviation business clearly recovered from the comparatively weak result reported in the first quarter of 2021.
All geographic regions reflected strong sales expansion in the first quarter of 2022. This growth was underpinned by positive developments in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America, with all regions reflecting significant growth. In Asia, the consolidation of CISC boosted the positive development.
EBITDA Margin
In the first quarter, the EBITDA margin increased significantly to 23.0 % from 19.8 %, while absolute EBITDA rose by 63 %. This development was attributable to active pricing management used to counterbalance raw material cost headwinds, supply chain constraints, as well as energy and logistics cost increases.
Clariant Insight
In February 2022, Clariant launched a range of Vita surfactants and polyethylene glycols (PEGs) 100 % based on bio-based, renewable carbon from plants. These surfactants contribute to the removal of fossil carbon from the value chain and help to save up to 85 % of CO₂ emissions per ton of product compared to their fossil counterparts. The Vita range is the chemical equivalent to its fossil versions, offering the same best-in-class performance and efficiency to both Consumer Care as well as Industrial Applications products. Double-digit kilotons of the Vita range were made available for the worldwide market in the first quarter of 2022. The Vita products are a key milestone in Clariant's new purpose-led strategy of accelerating sustainability-driven innovation and its vision to achieve "Greater chemistry - between people and planet."
FIRST QUARTER | 2022
Business Area Catalysis
First Quarter
in CHF million
2022
2021
% CHF
% LC
Sales
185
193
-4
-1
EBITDA
14
381
-63
- margin
7.6 %
19.7 %
EBITDA before exceptional items
14
381
-63
- margin
7.6 %
19.7 %
1 restated
Sales
In the first quarter of 2022, as previously indicated, sales in the Business Area Catalysis slowed by a slight 1 % in local currency and decreased by 4 % in Swiss francs versus a strong comparison base. This business was directly impacted by the decision to suspend business with Russia. Significantly higher sales in Specialty Catalysts largely counterbalanced the weaker developments in Petrochemicals and Syngas.
Sales expansion was strong in Asia and North America, due in part to the high demand seen in China. Europe reported lower sales in the first quarter, which is a reflection of the normal project nature of the business.
EBITDA Margin
In the first quarter, the EBITDA margin declined to 7.6 % from 19.7 %. The main factors influencing this development included: (1) margin squeeze due to vast inflationary pressure from raw material, energy, and logistics cost, which was amplified by long project lead times versus the unprecedentedly significant and rapid cost increase within a short time period, for base metals in particular. This issue has been addressed via diligent pricing and by adjusting the relevant pricing model, which should generate a positive impact in the second half of 2022; (2) a less favorable product mix with a low share of accretive Petrochemical and Syngas catalyst sales despite the record-high order book for accretive CATOFIN® catalysts in particular. The strong order book signifies a marked recovery in the second half of 2022; (3) continued logistics challenges, which resulted in delayed deliveries; (4) project cost related to the new CATOFIN® production site in China and the sunliquid® production plant in Romania.
Both plants ramped-up production in the first quarter of 2022 according to plan. All required permissions for the sunliquid® plant were received in the second quarter, and sales of second- generation bioethanol are expected to ramp-up in the second half of 2022. The CATOFIN® plant has successfully concluded its chemical commissioning, and the new capacity is expected to contribute first sales in the second quarter.
Though margins can fluctuate significantly over the quarters of a calendar year, the fundamentals for Catalysis remain positive based on the present demand pattern, the particularly high order backlog, portfolio strength, and proven innovation capability.