Clariant : Oil Services to present thought-leading innovations at…

HOUSTON, TX, December 1, 2021 - Clariant Oil Services is excited to bring a full range of innovative oil production solutions to the 2021 SPE International Conference on Oilfield Chemistry, which will take place December 6-7 in The Woodlands, Texas, United States. The presentations will feature the latest research and developments in the fields of corrosion inhibition, anti-agglomerants, demulsifier formulations, and more.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our latest advances with the oil and gas producing community at what we consider the premier conference in the industry," commented Jonathan Wylde, Global Head of Innovation at Clariant Oil and Mining Services. "Many of our colleagues will be at the conference to discuss our most recent work as well as our commitment to finding innovative, tailor-made solutions to the individual challenges that our customers face, as well as approaches for helping the industry grow sustainably."

Clariant experts will be available throughout the SPE exhibition at booth 205. Jonathan Wylde, Global Head of Innovation at Clariant Oil and Mining Services, will additionally co-chair Session 4, 'Drilling and Completion Fluids,' and Session 11, 'Organic Deposits.'

Among the presentations, "Ranking Anti-Agglomerant Efficiency for Gas Hydrates Through Molecular Dynamic Simulations" on Tuesday, December 7, at 1:30 (Session 11) will showcase revolutionary work using an in-silico approach for the molecular characterization of hydrates and anti-agglomerants. This research found good agreement between simulated predictions and experimental measurements, suggesting that computational high-throughput screening may assist molecular optimization and customization in the future.

Digital initiatives in corrosion inhibition will also be discussed in the talk, "Formulation of Corrosion Inhibitors Using Design of Experiment (DOE) Methods and Discovering Highly Performing Inhibitors by High Throughput Experimentation (HTE) Methods Using Critical Micelle Concentration" on Monday, December 6, at 1:30 pm (Session 6). This research features the use of robotics and combinatorial chemistry to synthesize and optimize a selection of high-performance inhibitor formulations. This approach reduced the development time down to a few days instead of the weeks required by conventional methods. There will be two additional talks on corrosion inhibition including mitigating pitting corrosion due to elemental sulfur and inhibiting calcium chloride heavy brines for use as drilling fluids.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) mitigation and scavenging will be another theme at the conference with three talks on the subject. "A Thorough and Quantitative Study of the Reaction Between Alkyl Mercaptans and H2S Scavengers: What is Fact and What is Fiction?" will be presented Monday, December 6, at 2:30 pm (Session 6). A second talk will present the latest advances in H2S scavenger testing methods for simulating applications in laboratory protocols. The final talk on this topic will be "Amorphous Polymeric Dithiazine (apDTZ) Solid Fouling: Critical Review, Analysis and Solution of an Ongoing Challenge in triazine based H2S mitigation" on Tuesday, December 7, at 2:00 pm (Session 11).

Clariant has world-leading expertise in providing solutions for every phase of the oil and gas lifecycle and is committed to helping the industry transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy.

To view the complete details of Clariant's offering at the conference, please visit SPE International Conference on Oilfield Chemistry (clariant.com).

