Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clariant : acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care…

08/23/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Personal Care business strengthened by assuming full operational ownership of Beraca's broad portfolio of natural ingredients, supporting growing customer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced materials
  • Clariant to build on Beraca's outstanding expertise in natural and organic certified ingredients sustainably drawn from Brazil's biodiversity
  • Clariant to continue Beraca's contributions to Brazilian social and economic development of local communities

Muttenz/São Paulo, August 23, 2021 - Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemicals company, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care Specialties company Beraca from the founding Sabará family. Clariant has held a 30% stake in the company since 2015. The purchase price will not be disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

Beraca is one of the key manufacturers of natural ingredients for the personal care sector offering inter alia fats, oils and botanicals, which are all collected and extracted in an environmentally sustainable production process. Located in the Amazon region, Beraca promotes the development of communities, making them part of the Personal Care business on a global scale while simultaneously being strongly committed to sustainability and fair trade processes. In more than 30 years since its foundation, Beraca has received several awards and recognition from customers and institutions as a leading company in ethical sourcing aspects for Personal Care ingredients. Since 2015, Beraca has invested significant resources in expanding research and innovation and has steadily increased production capacity. With around 90 employees, the family-run company generated sales of USD 15 million in 2020.

'With its focus on sustainable products and processes, Beraca fits perfectly into Clariant's portfolio,' emphasizes Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. 'We gain valuable access to natural materials based on the biodiversity of the Brazilian rainforest. This opens up great opportunities for high-quality growth for our Care Chemicals business.'

'There is an increasing demand for ethically produced products on the world market, which we can meet even better with this acquisition,' says Christian Vang, Head of Business Unit Industrial & Consumer Specialties. He welcomes the Beraca team: 'The excellent and highly creative team has written an extraordinary success story over the past five years, which we now want to continue and further develop under the Clariant umbrella.'

The acquisition of the remaining 70% in Beraca is a relevant building block in the strategy of further strengthening individual core business areas through targeted acquisitions. Beraca's business will be integrated into the Care Chemicals Business Area.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLARIANT AG
01:14aCLARIANT : acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care…
PU
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care speci..
DJ
01:00aCLARIANT : acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company B..
AQ
08/13CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) : Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/12CLARIANT : Chemicals' reported Sales of Rs. 212.8 Crore and Profit…
PU
07/30CLARIANT : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07/29Clariant Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/29CLARIANT : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/29CLARIANT : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
07/29CLARIANT : Upgrades FY21 Outlook As H1 Earnings Almost Doubles
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARIANT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 113 M 4 489 M 4 489 M
Net income 2021 242 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2021 1 173 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 6 304 M 6 868 M 6 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 342
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,13 CHF
Average target price 19,81 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Chairman
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eveline Saupper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG1.65%6 868
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887