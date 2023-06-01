Advanced search
Clariant completes sale of Quats business

06/01/2023
MUTTENZ, JUNE 1, 2023

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced it has completed the divestment of its global Quats business to Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., a 50/50 joint venture owned by Clariant and Wilmar, Asia’s leading agricultural business and oleochemicals business globally. The transaction was signed on August 31st, 2022, and the sale of the business includes certain assets in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Quats are quaternary ammonium compounds, a group of chemicals used for a variety of purposes including as preservatives, surfactants, and as antistatic agents. Quats are used in a wide range of commercial, industrial, and consumer products. The business maintains an excellent reputation as a leading supplier of quats with proprietary technology and a good service reputation. 

Clariant has transformed its portfolio in recent years in line with its purpose-led strategy. This divestment serves the continuous optimization of Clariant's true specialty chemical portfolio. 

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS


Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com

 

Anne Maier
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
anne.maier@clariant.com

 

Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com
 INVESTOR RELATIONS


Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com

 

Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com

 

Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

 

This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2022, Clariant totaled a staff number of 11 148 and recorded sales of CHF 5.198 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three newly formed Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

