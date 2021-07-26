Clariant : expands its capacity for emission control catalysts to…

Production volume for emission control catalysts at plant in Heufeld, Germany increased by 100% to meet rising global need

The site produces EnviCat ® emission control catalysts, which remove up to 99% of harmful substances from industrial off-gases

Clariant continues strong growth in China, with 56 new contracts for emission control catalysts in 2020 and 2021

Munich, July 26, 2021 - Clariant Catalysts is expanding and enhancing its capacity for emission control catalysts to meet growing global demand, particularly in China. The company just recently commenced operations at an additional, upgraded production facility in Heufeld, Germany, which features state-of-the-art production equipment exclusively dedicated to emission control catalysts. Production capacity for the catalysts has been increased to enable a volume growth of 100% compared to 2019. The site, which now includes two units, covering a combined area of 1500 m². The plant operates under rigorous quality controls, and is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards.

Stefan Heuser, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clariant Catalysts, stated, 'As governmental emission control standards are intensified around the world, our customers can rely on the ample supply of our innovative EnviCat catalysts to effectively and cost-efficiently meet even the most stringent targets.'

Clariant's EnviCat emission control catalysts are proven to remove harmful chemical compounds with an excellent conversion efficiency of up to 99% and beyond. The catalysts are suitable for off-gas abatement in a diverse range of applications, from chemical production plants to stationary engines and turbines. The EnviCat range includes catalysts for the removal of various harmful emissions, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, nitrogen oxide, and ammonia.

Demand for Clariant's emission control catalysts has increased dramatically worldwide, particularly in China, where strict new legislation has been introduced to improve the air quality. In 2020 and the first half-year of 2021, 56 chemical producers in the country decided to upgrade their chemical production facilities with Clariant emission control catalysts. Strong growth comes from emission control for applications such as propane dehydrogenation (PDH), as well as acrylic acid, acrylonitrile, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) production. Here, Clariant's advanced technologies help customers meet stringent governmental emission control standards and sustainable development regulations.

The Heufeld plant is Clariant's largest research and second-largest production site for catalysts. The plant's portfolio includes more than 500 varieties of emission control catalysts, such as EnviCat VOC for the removal of volatile organic compounds, hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), and carbon monoxide.

EnviCat® IS A TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT REGISTERED IN MANY COUNTRIES.