Clariant : increases prices across its Catalysts business portfolio

MUNICH, April 13, 2022 - Effective immediately, or as contracts permit, Clariant will implement price increases across its Catalysts portfolio.
The price adjustments are driven by the significant escalation of energy and key raw materials costs, as well as the continued increase of freight and logistics costs.
