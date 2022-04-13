Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/12 11:30:17 am EDT
15.56 CHF   -0.58%
01:25aCLARIANT : increases prices across its Catalysts business portfolio
PU
04/12CLARIANT : Be a Beauty Wizard! Rediscover the powers of nature with Clariant…
PU
04/06CLARIANT : Beyond Color additives elevate possibilities for high…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clariant : increases prices across its Catalysts business portfolio

04/13/2022 | 01:25am EDT
MUNICH, April 13, 2022 - Effective immediately, or as contracts permit, Clariant will implement price increases across its Catalysts portfolio.

The price adjustments are driven by the significant escalation of energy and key raw materials costs, as well as the continued increase of freight and logistics costs.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CLARIANT AG
Financials
Sales 2021 4 325 M 4 650 M 4 650 M
Net income 2021 282 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2021 1 241 M 1 335 M 1 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 5 128 M 5 514 M 5 514 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 057
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,56 CHF
Average target price 20,06 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Chairman
Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG-17.63%5 514
ECOLAB INC.-23.56%51 688
SIKA AG-19.73%50 204
GIVAUDAN SA-17.34%39 237
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-16.55%21 408
SYMRISE AG-15.31%16 783