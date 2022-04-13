Clariant : increases prices across its Catalysts business portfolio

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 4 325 M 4 650 M 4 650 M Net income 2021 282 M 303 M 303 M Net Debt 2021 1 241 M 1 335 M 1 335 M P/E ratio 2021 18,9x Yield 2021 2,57% Capitalization 5 128 M 5 514 M 5 514 M EV / Sales 2021 1,47x EV / Sales 2022 1,23x Nbr of Employees 13 057 Free-Float 64,3% Chart CLARIANT AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 15,56 CHF Average target price 20,06 CHF Spread / Average Target 29,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Günter von Au Chairman Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CLARIANT AG -17.63% 5 514 ECOLAB INC. -23.56% 51 688 SIKA AG -19.73% 50 204 GIVAUDAN SA -17.34% 39 237 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG -16.55% 21 408 SYMRISE AG -15.31% 16 783