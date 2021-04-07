Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant AG    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 04/07 07:33:02 am
19.46 CHF   +0.26%
07:15aPRESS RELEASE  : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
DJ
07:12aCLARIANT  : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
04/06TAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clariant : shareholders approve all agenda items

04/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Distribution of CHF 0.70 for Group's performance over past two financial years approved
  • Integrated Report and Group Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year 2020 approved
  • Shareholders approve Compensation Report 2020 on an advisory basis
  • Günter von Au newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Muttenz, April 7, 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Clariant Ltd, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, approved all agenda items and resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the election of Günter von Au as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Due to the ongoing situation with regard to the spread of the coronavirus, shareholders could not attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person and could exercise their rights exclusively via the independent proxy. Overall, 231 091 133 shares or around 69.62 % of the share capital of Clariant were represented.

Günter von Au, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors, said 'It is a great honor for me to be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, especially because of the close relationship that I have with this company for almost a decade now. Together with all my fellow board members as well as CEO Conrad Keijzer, I look forward to continuing Clariant's successful path towards becoming one of the world's leading companies for specialty chemicals and create value for all stakeholders, including shareholders.'

'I wish to thank all Clariant customers, employees and shareholders for the trust, commitment and loyalty that I have experienced during my time as Member of the Board, CEO and Chairman. I am proud of all our achievements and am convinced that I leave Clariant on a strong basis from which it can continue its path of sustainable, profitable growth', commented Hariolf Kottmann, former Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant, said: 'The 2020 results proof the resilience of our portfolio and the hard work of our teams. We will now focus on unleashing the full potential of our three core Business Areas to strengthen our profile as a true specialty chemicals company. Today, I have shared my confidence with our shareholders that our strong market positions can deliver leading financial performance and thereby further increase the value of Clariant.'At the Annual General Meeting, the Integrated Report as well as the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant for the 2020 fiscal year were approved with 99.89 % of the votes. The 2020 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with 92.55 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged with 99.47 % of the votes. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved a distribution through capital reduction (par value reduction) of CHF 0.70 per share, with 99.84 % of the votes. The CHF 0.70 distribution should not be interpreted as a recurring dividend or distribution as it takes into consideration the Group's performance of the past two financial years (CHF 0.55 per share for FY 2019 and CHF 0.15 per share for FY 2020).

The Annual General Meeting approved the election of Günter von Au as new Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2022 with 97.96 %. Günter von Au has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to 2018. The ten other members of the Board of Directors were also reelected by a large majority until the next Annual General Meeting. Further, Dr. Balthasar Settelen, attorney, was reelected as independent proxy until the next Annual General Meeting and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2021.

The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the term from the 2021 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting was approved with 92.82 % of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2022 fiscal year, with 93.39 % of the votes.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLARIANT AG
07:15aPRESS RELEASE  : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
DJ
07:12aCLARIANT  : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
04/06TAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
03/30CLARIANT  : joins the EU Circular Plastics Alliance
PU
03/29CLARIANT  : highlights innovative sustainable additive solutions for…
PU
03/22CLARIANT  : opens state-of-the-art catalyst China R&D center at its…
PU
03/18CLARIANT  : strengthens position in China with inauguration of One…
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : Clariant strengthens position in China with inauguration of One..
DJ
03/18CLARIANT  : strengthens position in China with inauguration of One Clariant Camp..
AQ
03/17CLARIANT AG : Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 972 M 4 274 M 4 274 M
Net income 2021 196 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2021 808 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 6 397 M 6 859 M 6 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 342
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,02 CHF
Last Close Price 19,41 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hariolf Kottmann Chairman
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eveline Saupper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG3.14%6 859
ECOLAB INC.2.07%63 175
SIKA AG13.90%41 863
GIVAUDAN SA-0.99%36 499
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG0.00%21 393
SYMRISE AG-3.69%16 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ