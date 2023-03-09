Advanced search
Clariant presents Integrated Report 2022

03/09/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

  • Clariant publishes the Integrated Report 2022, detailing the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year
  • For ease of orientation, the reports are again structured into Business Report, Review on Performance, People, and Planet, Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, and Financial Report
  • The Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report 2022 to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 


MUTTENZ, MARCH 9, 2023

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2022, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year.

Keeping the recognizable structure, readers can easily navigate between ‘Business Report’, ‘Review on Performance, People, and Planet’, ‘Corporate Governance Report’, ‘Compensation Report’, and ‘Financial Report’. You can access the reports and download the PDFs with the following link: reports.clariant.com

Clariant’s purpose ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ is based on key themes of Customer Focus, Innovative Chemistry, Leading in Sustainability and People Engagement. With this in mind, the Integrated Report answers the questions of how we place our customers at the heart of our organizational set-up, how we innovate for sustainability and how we root our values in our corporate culture.

“Transparency and access to key metrics beyond financials are vital to measure the health of a company long-term” said Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The Integrated Report not only enables transparency but also delivers these key metrics in an attractive and accessible format.”

Clariant looks back on a year of record sales growth on top of which it has implemented a new operating model and decreased its greenhouse gas emissions across scope 1, 2 and 3. These achievements are proof points for a clearly defined strategy.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4 April 2023, the Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report detailing the business developments for the year 2022 to the shareholders for approval.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com

 


Anne Maier
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
anne.maier@clariant.com 

 

Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com 

  		INVESTOR RELATIONS

 

Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com 

 

Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com 

 

Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com 
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

 

This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2022, Clariant totaled a staff number of 11 148 and recorded sales of CHF 5.198 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three newly formed Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives and will report accordingly. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet,’ and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

 

Attachment


