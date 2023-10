Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The Business Area Care Chemicals serves customers in the personal care, home care, paints and coatings, and crop solutions markets. Business Area Catalysis offers catalytic and biofuel solutions. The Business Area Natural Resources offers products and customer-tailored solutions for mineral, foundry, oil, and gas extraction businesses, as well as for food, plastics, coatings, adhesives, and inks applications.

Sector Specialty Chemicals