Clariant : will increase prices for Pigments & Pigment Preparations…

Global price increase effective October 6th, 2021

Prices will rise by 11,00 USD/Kg for all PR122 and PV19 grades with country of origin China

Prices will rise by 9,00 USD/Kg for PR122 - all other grades

Prices will rise by 13,25 USD/Kg for PV19 - all other grades

Prices will increase based on the specific pigment content

Muttenz, October 5, 2021 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced global price increases across its Quinacridone product portfolio.

The increases will become effective October 6, 2021. The price increases are necessary to recover significant on-going cost increases for one of the key raw materials to manufacture Quinacridones (PR122 and PV19).

The unprecedented price surge of yellow phosphorous and consequently polyphosphoric acid in recent weeks caused by energy quotas in China, forces us to announce price increases for our Quinacridone pigments with immediate effect.

Prices for the pigment portfolio will increase by:

Powder Pigments

All Quinacridones with country of origin China

+11,00 USD/Kg

PR122

+ 9,00 USD/Kg

PV19

+13,25 USD/Kg

Preparations

PR122

based on specific pigment content, by up to 4,06 USD/Kg

PV19

based on specific pigment content, by up to 4,24 USD/Kg

Customers will be informed individually as to how it applies to their products.