Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clariant : will increase prices for Pigments & Pigment Preparations…

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Global price increase effective October 6th, 2021
Powder Pigments
  • Prices will rise by 11,00 USD/Kg for all PR122 and PV19 grades with country of origin China
  • Prices will rise by 9,00 USD/Kg for PR122 - all other grades
  • Prices will rise by 13,25 USD/Kg for PV19 - all other grades
Preparations
  • Prices will increase based on the specific pigment content

Muttenz, October 5, 2021 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced global price increases across its Quinacridone product portfolio.

The increases will become effective October 6, 2021. The price increases are necessary to recover significant on-going cost increases for one of the key raw materials to manufacture Quinacridones (PR122 and PV19).

The unprecedented price surge of yellow phosphorous and consequently polyphosphoric acid in recent weeks caused by energy quotas in China, forces us to announce price increases for our Quinacridone pigments with immediate effect.

Prices for the pigment portfolio will increase by:

Powder Pigments

All Quinacridones with country of origin China

+11,00 USD/Kg

PR122

+ 9,00 USD/Kg

PV19

+13,25 USD/Kg

Preparations

PR122

based on specific pigment content, by up to 4,06 USD/Kg

PV19

based on specific pigment content, by up to 4,24 USD/Kg

Customers will be informed individually as to how it applies to their products.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLARIANT AG
09:49aCLARIANT : will increase prices for Pigments & Pigment Preparations…
PU
09/27CLARIANT : opens global Competence Center for Tailings Treatment in…
PU
09/27CLARIANT AG(SWX : CLN) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
09/27CLARIANT AG(SWX : CLN) dropped from S&P International 700
CI
09/27CLARIANT AG(SWX : CLN) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350
CI
09/27CLARIANT AG(SWX : CLN) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Materials
CI
09/27CLARIANT AG(SWX : CLN) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Materials (Industry Group)
CI
09/20CLARIANT : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/27CLARIANT : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, J Sainsbury, Uber, PayPal, Dormakaba...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARIANT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 126 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
Net income 2021 253 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 1 012 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 5 734 M 6 201 M 6 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 057
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,40 CHF
Average target price 19,93 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Chairman
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eveline Saupper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG-7.55%6 201
ECOLAB INC.-1.84%60 756
SIKA AG21.38%44 992
GIVAUDAN SA14.10%42 470
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.97.57%38 673
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.436.75%29 907