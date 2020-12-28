Press Release : Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant's 26th Annual General Meeting

-- Special dividend of CHF 2.00 per share proposed
-- Time limit of 12 years for BoD members suggested
Muttenz, December 28, 2020-- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and
innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that its major
shareholder SABIC has submitted the following two items for the agenda
of the 26(th) Annual General Meeting of shareholders which is currently
scheduled to take place on April 7, 2021:
1. Special dividend distribution to the shareholders of an amount of CHF
2.00 per share or such lower maximum amount as can lawfully be
distributed to the shareholders pursuant to the Company's audited
statutory balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.
2. Amendment of article 20 of the articles of association -- introduction of
a time limit of 12 years for members of the Board of Directors including
the Chairperson.
The Board of Director will address these requests when preparing the
Annual General Meeting 2021 and will define its position to these 2
agenda points.
Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Maria Ivek
Jochen Dubiel Phone +41 61 469 63 73
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 maria.ivek@clariant.com
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com
Alexander Kamb
Claudia Kamensky Phone +41 61 469 63 73
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 alexander.kamb@clariant.com
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/clariant
, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792
, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant
, https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/
Instagram.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
This media release contains certain statements that are neither
reported financial results nor other historical information.
This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because
these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially
from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many
of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are
beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely,
such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations,
the behavior of other market participants, the actions of
governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the
timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies
of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive
adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or
at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to
meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social
and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or
in economic or technological trends or conditions, including
currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence,
on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant
does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any
revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty
chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland.
On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce
of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded
sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses.
The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals,
Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy
is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add
value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify
growth, and increase profitability.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachment
-- Clariant Media Release Sabic submits agenda items for 26th AGM 20201228
EN
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cdc5113-3bef-4123-a068-6553214bdf77
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)