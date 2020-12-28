Press Release : Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant's 26th Annual General Meeting

-- Special dividend of CHF 2.00 per share proposed -- Time limit of 12 years for BoD members suggested Muttenz, December 28, 2020-- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that its major shareholder SABIC has submitted the following two items for the agenda of the 26(th) Annual General Meeting of shareholders which is currently scheduled to take place on April 7, 2021: 1. Special dividend distribution to the shareholders of an amount of CHF 2.00 per share or such lower maximum amount as can lawfully be distributed to the shareholders pursuant to the Company's audited statutory balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. 2. Amendment of article 20 of the articles of association -- introduction of a time limit of 12 years for members of the Board of Directors including the Chairperson. The Board of Director will address these requests when preparing the Annual General Meeting 2021 and will define its position to these 2 agenda points. Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations Maria Ivek Jochen Dubiel Phone +41 61 469 63 73 Phone +41 61 469 63 63 maria.ivek@clariant.com jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Alexander Kamb Claudia Kamensky Phone +41 61 469 63 73 Phone +41 61 469 63 63 alexander.kamb@clariant.com claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/clariant , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792 , LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant , https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/ Instagram. ------------------------------------------------------------------- This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials. http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment -- Clariant Media Release Sabic submits agenda items for 26th AGM 20201228 EN https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cdc5113-3bef-4123-a068-6553214bdf77

