Press Release : Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant's 26th Annual General Meeting

12/28/2020 | 01:00am EST
   -- Special dividend of CHF 2.00 per share proposed 
 
   -- Time limit of 12 years for BoD members suggested 
 
 
   Muttenz, December 28, 2020-- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and 
innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that its major 
shareholder SABIC has submitted the following two items for the agenda 
of the 26(th) Annual General Meeting of shareholders which is currently 
scheduled to take place on April 7, 2021: 
 
 
   1. Special dividend distribution to the shareholders of an amount of CHF 
      2.00 per share or such lower maximum amount as can lawfully be 
      distributed to the shareholders pursuant to the Company's audited 
      statutory balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. 
 
   2. Amendment of article 20 of the articles of association -- introduction of 
      a time limit of 12 years for members of the Board of Directors including 
      the Chairperson. 
 
 
   The Board of Director will address these requests when preparing the 
Annual General Meeting 2021 and will define its position to these 2 
agenda points. 
 
 
 
 
Corporate Media Relations                                            Investor Relations 
                                                                     Maria Ivek 
  Jochen Dubiel                                                       Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
  Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                              maria.ivek@clariant.com 
  jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 
                                                                     Alexander Kamb 
 Claudia Kamensky                                                     Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               alexander.kamb@clariant.com 
 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 
 
 Thijs Bouwens 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63 
 Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com 
------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This media release contains certain statements that are neither 
 reported financial results nor other historical information. 
 This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because 
 these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and 
 uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially 
 from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many 
 of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are 
 beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, 
 such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, 
 the behavior of other market participants, the actions of 
 governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the 
 timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies 
 of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive 
 adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or 
 at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to 
 meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social 
 and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or 
 in economic or technological trends or conditions, including 
 currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, 
 on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned 
 not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, 
 which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant 
 does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any 
 revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect 
 events or circumstances after the date of these materials. 
 http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com 
 Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty 
 chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. 
 On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce 
 of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded 
 sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses. 
 The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, 
 Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy 
 is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add 
 value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify 
 growth, and increase profitability. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Clariant Media Release Sabic submits agenda items for 26th AGM 20201228 
      EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cdc5113-3bef-4123-a068-6553214bdf77

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

