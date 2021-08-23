Log in
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
Press Release : Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full control

08/23/2021 | 01:01am EDT
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full control 

 
 
   --    Personal Care business strengthened by assuming full 
         operational ownership of Beraca's broad portfolio of 
         natural ingredients, supporting growing customer 
         demand for sustainable and ethically sourced 
         materials 
 
   --    Clariant to build on Beraca's outstanding expertise 
         in natural and organic certified ingredients 
         sustainably drawn from Brazil's biodiversity 
 
   --    Clariant to continue Beraca's contributions to 
         Brazilian social and economic development of local 
         communities

Muttenz/São Paulo, August 23, 2021 -- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemicals company, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care Specialties company Beraca from the founding Sabará family. Clariant has held a 30% stake in the company since 2015. The purchase price will not be disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

Beraca is one of the key manufacturers of natural ingredients for the personal care sector offering inter alia fats, oils and botanicals, which are all collected and extracted in an environmentally sustainable production process. Located in the Amazon region, Beraca promotes the development of communities, making them part of the Personal Care business on a global scale while simultaneously being strongly committed to sustainability and fair trade processes. In more than 30 years since its foundation, Beraca has received several awards and recognition from customers and institutions as a leading company in ethical sourcing aspects for Personal Care ingredients. Since 2015, Beraca has invested significant resources in expanding research and innovation and has steadily increased production capacity. With around 90 employees, the family-run company generated sales of USD 15 million in 2020.

"With its focus on sustainable products and processes, Beraca fits perfectly into Clariant's portfolio," emphasizes Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. "We gain valuable access to natural materials based on the biodiversity of the Brazilian rainforest. This opens up great opportunities for high-quality growth for our Care Chemicals business."

"There is an increasing demand for ethically produced products on the world market, which we can meet even better with this acquisition," says Christian Vang, Head of Business Unit Industrial & Consumer Specialties. He welcomes the Beraca team: "The excellent and highly creative team has written an extraordinary success story over the past five years, which we now want to continue and further develop under the Clariant umbrella."

The acquisition of the remaining 70% in Beraca is a relevant building block in the strategy of further strengthening individual core business areas through targeted acquisitions. Beraca's business will be integrated into the Care Chemicals Business Area. 

 
----------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  This media release contains certain statements that are neither 
  reported financial results nor other historical information. 
  This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because 
  these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and 
  uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially 
  from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many 
  of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are 
  beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, 
  such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, 
  the behavior of other market participants, the actions of 
  governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the 
  timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies 
  of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive 
  adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or 
  at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to 
  meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social 
  and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or 
  in economic or technological trends or conditions, including 
  currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, 
  on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned 
  not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, 
  which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant 
  does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any 
  revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect 
  events or circumstances after the date of these materials. 
http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty 
 chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. 
 On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce 
 of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded 
 sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. 
 The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, 
 Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy 
 is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add 
 value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify 
 growth, and increase profitability.

Attachments 

   -- Clariant Media Release Clariant acquires remaining stake in Beraca 
      20210823 DE 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15b48082-c34c-48eb-a2a2-0bf1d2786a41 
 
 
   -- Clariant Media Release Clariant acquires remaining stake in Beraca 
      20210823 EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4ef643a-45f3-4601-9d7a-ef5ec107509f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

