Press Release : Clariant expands in China by opening a joint venture production facility in Cangzhou for high-end stabilizer additives

-- Facility is the centerpiece of the cooperation
between Clariant and Tiangang
-- Enhances ability to serve increasing demand from
Chinese growth industries
-- Contributes to Clariant's growth ambitions in Chinese
market
Muttenz, April 12, 2021-- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and
innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the opening of a
new world-class production facility for process and light stabilizers.
The facility is jointly owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), a privately owned producer and leading supplier of
light stabilizers in China.
Located within the Cangzhou National Coastal-Port Economy & Technology
Development Zone in Cangzhou (Hebei Province), the facility forms the
centerpiece of the partnership between both companies. It enables
Clariant and Tiangang to continue their successful cooperation with an
enhanced ability to fulfill the growing demand in China for high-end
process and light stabilizers from local growth industries like
automotive, textiles and coatings.
"With this state-of-the-art facility, we enhance our ability to support
Chinese customers with high-end stabilizers that fulfill their growing
demands for sustainable solutions. It is through such expanded local
production capacity, which is focused on fulfilling local needs and is
supported by a strong local partner in Tiangang, that Clariant will keep
outgrowing the local market," said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant.
China represents a key growth region for Clariant, and the company is
committed to further enhancing its local production and R&D
capabilities. In addition to this newly opened facility in Cangzhou,
Clariant recently inaugurated its new One Clariant Campus in Shanghai,
which includes a dedicated China Innovation Center. Furthermore, the
company announced the construction of a new Catofin(TM) catalysts
production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and considers
initiating additional expansions in the near future. Combined with other
components of its dedicated China strategy, these expansions will enable
Clariant to grow its China sales (core business) beyond the current
level of CHF 402 million in 2020, which represents approximately 10% of
the Group's continuing operations sales.
Process and light stabilizers are types of additives used to reduce the
degradation of plastics, in particular caused by exposure to the
environmental conditions of light, heat and air. China is a key market
for Clariant's range of such stabilizers, which include the
state-of-the-art Nylostab(R) S-EED(R) chemistry -- invented by Clariant
-- a unique multifunctional hindered amine light stabilizer, or HALS --
for polyamid.
"As a leader in high-end additive solutions, we are very excited to
extend our production footprint and step up local access to
high-performing, sustainable solutions. Combining the strengths of both
Clariant and Tiangang in a world-class production facility in China,
close to our customers, makes perfect sense. It fastens our ability to
support the specific and evolving challenges of our customers with
sustainable and high-quality offerings," said Francois Bleger, Global
Head of Clariant's Business Unit Additives.
The joint venture between Clariant and Tiangang was established in
September 2017 and combines the technology and production knowledge of
both companies to provide even better process and light stabilizers for
various growing industries in China. These industries seek to develop in
accordance with China's economic and climate-related goals and Clariant
is able to provide advanced technologies and sustainable products needed
to do so. Furthermore, as the drive for sustainability is becoming a
truly global movement, Clariant is confident that its production
facilities in China will help fulfil a worldwide growing demand for
innovative and sustainable products.
Mr. Gang Liu, Executive Director of Tiangang announced: "The official
opening of the facility marks a great milestone in the cooperation
between both companies. Built on the expertise of both partners, the
production facility will now serve the growing demand for high-end
additives solutions in Asia with world-class quality products and
exceptional service."
More information about the opening, as well as Clariant's participation
in the Chinaplas trade show can be found via
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ut4hxUA0pbHzbv7XDP8phLYQT0HGGMH02URSK39NkqVtr6vGFUZCZv9Q2S09NG0r7hPQXgqi-zvw28XRz8ZikCcYv-RpLr8meH5e_mAZKG2fWTUJeMy8WQeRNJ_xfP56wjqYaSCd4HZpE-igffPtnHdcunY1OvbZ0qS_Sy2XtdEO_SBSScRoD3JAaC2Xar0XOZgNc9zI1rhzicdQZxg0264n1A-lRerqxkZp9B-3tVaxve7p3te01Fw1kaL32mKc7D2s373dEq8pjJGh294PcwqqKjK7v-iQkqTgiz-qfobwaVjWK9E2Rpyrb7dVUau-YH1Xg5Uj3FPFU2h0QVXr8Q==
https://www.clariant.com/en/Corporate/Events/2021/04/2021-Chinaplas-Clariant-Additives-JV-Cangzhou-Opening-Ceremony
