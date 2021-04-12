Log in
Press Release : Clariant expands in China by opening a joint venture production facility in Cangzhou for high-end stabilizer additives

04/12/2021
 --    Facility is the centerpiece of the cooperation 
       between Clariant and Tiangang 
 
 --    Enhances ability to serve increasing demand from 
       Chinese growth industries 
 
 --    Contributes to Clariant's growth ambitions in Chinese 
       market 
 
 
   Muttenz, April 12, 2021-- Clariant, a focused, sustainable and 
innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the opening of a 
new world-class production facility for process and light stabilizers. 
The facility is jointly owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary 
Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), a privately owned producer and leading supplier of 
light stabilizers in China. 
 
   Located within the Cangzhou National Coastal-Port Economy & Technology 
Development Zone in Cangzhou (Hebei Province), the facility forms the 
centerpiece of the partnership between both companies. It enables 
Clariant and Tiangang to continue their successful cooperation with an 
enhanced ability to fulfill the growing demand in China for high-end 
process and light stabilizers from local growth industries like 
automotive, textiles and coatings. 
 
   "With this state-of-the-art facility, we enhance our ability to support 
Chinese customers with high-end stabilizers that fulfill their growing 
demands for sustainable solutions. It is through such expanded local 
production capacity, which is focused on fulfilling local needs and is 
supported by a strong local partner in Tiangang, that Clariant will keep 
outgrowing the local market," said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. 
 
   China represents a key growth region for Clariant, and the company is 
committed to further enhancing its local production and R&D 
capabilities. In addition to this newly opened facility in Cangzhou, 
Clariant recently inaugurated its new One Clariant Campus in Shanghai, 
which includes a dedicated China Innovation Center. Furthermore, the 
company announced the construction of a new Catofin(TM) catalysts 
production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and considers 
initiating additional expansions in the near future. Combined with other 
components of its dedicated China strategy, these expansions will enable 
Clariant to grow its China sales (core business) beyond the current 
level of CHF 402 million in 2020, which represents approximately 10% of 
the Group's continuing operations sales. 
 
   Process and light stabilizers are types of additives used to reduce the 
degradation of plastics, in particular caused by exposure to the 
environmental conditions of light, heat and air. China is a key market 
for Clariant's range of such stabilizers, which include the 
state-of-the-art Nylostab(R) S-EED(R) chemistry -- invented by Clariant 
-- a unique multifunctional hindered amine light stabilizer, or HALS -- 
for polyamid. 
 
   "As a leader in high-end additive solutions, we are very excited to 
extend our production footprint and step up local access to 
high-performing, sustainable solutions. Combining the strengths of both 
Clariant and Tiangang in a world-class production facility in China, 
close to our customers, makes perfect sense. It fastens our ability to 
support the specific and evolving challenges of our customers with 
sustainable and high-quality offerings," said Francois Bleger, Global 
Head of Clariant's Business Unit Additives. 
 
   The joint venture between Clariant and Tiangang was established in 
September 2017 and combines the technology and production knowledge of 
both companies to provide even better process and light stabilizers for 
various growing industries in China. These industries seek to develop in 
accordance with China's economic and climate-related goals and Clariant 
is able to provide advanced technologies and sustainable products needed 
to do so. Furthermore, as the drive for sustainability is becoming a 
truly global movement, Clariant is confident that its production 
facilities in China will help fulfil a worldwide growing demand for 
innovative and sustainable products. 
 
   Mr. Gang Liu, Executive Director of Tiangang announced: "The official 
opening of the facility marks a great milestone in the cooperation 
between both companies. Built on the expertise of both partners, the 
production facility will now serve the growing demand for high-end 
additives solutions in Asia with world-class quality products and 
exceptional service." 
 
   More information about the opening, as well as Clariant's participation 
in the Chinaplas trade show can be found via 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ut4hxUA0pbHzbv7XDP8phLYQT0HGGMH02URSK39NkqVtr6vGFUZCZv9Q2S09NG0r7hPQXgqi-zvw28XRz8ZikCcYv-RpLr8meH5e_mAZKG2fWTUJeMy8WQeRNJ_xfP56wjqYaSCd4HZpE-igffPtnHdcunY1OvbZ0qS_Sy2XtdEO_SBSScRoD3JAaC2Xar0XOZgNc9zI1rhzicdQZxg0264n1A-lRerqxkZp9B-3tVaxve7p3te01Fw1kaL32mKc7D2s373dEq8pjJGh294PcwqqKjK7v-iQkqTgiz-qfobwaVjWK9E2Rpyrb7dVUau-YH1Xg5Uj3FPFU2h0QVXr8Q== 
https://www.clariant.com/en/Corporate/Events/2021/04/2021-Chinaplas-Clariant-Additives-JV-Cangzhou-Opening-Ceremony 
 
 
 
 
 
Corporate Media Relations                                            Investor Relations 
Jochen Dubiel                                                        Andreas Schwarzwälder 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com                                           andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com 
Claudia Kemansky                                                     Maria Ivek 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com                                        maria.ivek@clariant.com 
Thijs Bouwens                                                        Alexander Kamb 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 thijs.bouwens@clariant.com                                           alexander.kamb@clariant.com 
------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This media release contains certain statements that are neither 
 reported financial results nor other historical information. 
 This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because 
 these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and 
 uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially 
 from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many 
 of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are 
 beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, 
 such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, 
 the behavior of other market participants, the actions of 
 governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the 
 timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies 
 of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive 
 adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or 
 at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to 
 meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social 
 and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or 
 in economic or technological trends or conditions, including 
 currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, 
 on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned 
 not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, 
 which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant 
 does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any 
 revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect 
 events or circumstances after the date of these materials. 
http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty 
 chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. 
 On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce 
 of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded 
 sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. 
 The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, 
 Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy 
 is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add 
 value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify 
 growth, and increase profitability. 
 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Clariant Media Release Additives facility opening in Cangzhou China 
      20210412 EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aae739e7-56da-4519-a163-cf6d4999d6d2 
 
 
   -- Clariant Media Release Additives facility opening in Cangzhou China 
      20210412 DE 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23470241-099e-4845-9618-272bd65ffd52

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

