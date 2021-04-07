Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant AG    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 04/07 07:33:11 am
19.46 CHF   +0.26%
07:15aPRESS RELEASE  : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
DJ
07:12aCLARIANT  : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
04/06TAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items

04/07/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   --  Distribution of CHF 0.70 for Group's performance over past two financial 
      years approved 
 
   -- Integrated Report and Group Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 
      year 2020 approved 
 
   -- Shareholders approve Compensation Report 2020 on an advisory basis 
 
   -- Günter von Au newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors 
 
 
   Muttenz,    April 7, 2021-- At today's Annual General Meeting, the 
shareholders of Clariant Ltd, a focused, sustainable and innovative 
specialty chemical company, approved all agenda items and resolutions 
proposed by the Board of Directors, including the election of 
Günter von Au as new Chairman of the Board of Directors. 
 
   Due to the ongoing situation with regard to the spread of the 
coronavirus, shareholders could not attend this year's Annual General 
Meeting in person and could exercise their rights exclusively via the 
independent proxy. Overall, 231 091 133 shares or around 69.62 % of the 
share capital of Clariant were represented. 
 
   Günter von Au, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors, said "It 
is a great honor for me to be elected as Chairman of the Board of 
Directors, especially because of the close relationship that I have with 
this company for almost a decade now. Together with all my fellow board 
members as well as CEO Conrad Keijzer, I look forward to continuing 
Clariant's successful path towards becoming one of the world's leading 
companies for specialty chemicals and create value for all stakeholders, 
including shareholders." 
 
   "I wish to thank all Clariant customers, employees and shareholders for 
the trust, commitment and loyalty that I have experienced during my time 
as Member of the Board, CEO and Chairman. I am proud of all our 
achievements and am convinced that I leave Clariant on a strong basis 
from which it can continue its path of sustainable, profitable growth", 
commented Hariolf Kottmann, former Chairman of Clariant's Board of 
Directors. 
 
   Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant, said: "The 2020 results proof the 
resilience of our portfolio and the hard work of our teams. We will now 
focus on unleashing the full potential of our three core Business Areas 
to strengthen our profile as a true specialty chemicals company. Today, 
I have shared my confidence with our shareholders that our strong market 
positions can deliver leading financial performance and thereby further 
increase the value of Clariant." 
 
   At the Annual General Meeting, the Integrated Report as well as the 
Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant 
for the 2020 fiscal year were approved with 99.89 % of the votes. The 
2020 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with 
92.55 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the 
Executive Committee were discharged with 99.47 % of the votes. 
 
   In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved a distribution through 
capital reduction (par value reduction) of CHF 0.70 per share, with 
99.84 % of the votes. The CHF 0.70 distribution should not be 
interpreted as a recurring dividend or distribution as it takes into 
consideration the Group's performance of the past two financial years 
(CHF 0.55 per share for FY 2019 and CHF 0.15 per share for FY 2020). 
 
   The Annual General Meeting approved the election of Günter von Au 
as new Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Annual General 
Meeting 2022 with 97.96 %. Günter von Au has been a member of the 
Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to 
2018. The ten other members of the Board of Directors were also 
reelected by a large majority until the next Annual General Meeting. 
Further, Dr. Balthasar Settelen, attorney, was reelected as independent 
proxy until the next Annual General Meeting and PricewaterhouseCoopers 
AG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2021. 
 
   The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the 
term from the 2021 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting was approved with 
92.82 % of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive 
Committee for the 2022 fiscal year, with 93.39 % of the votes. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Corporate Media Relations                                            Investor Relations 
Jochen Dubiel                                                        andreas schwarzwälder 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com                                           andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com 
Claudia Kamensky                                                     Maria Ivek 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com                                        maria.ivek@clariant.com 
Thijs Bouwens                                                        Alexander Kamb 
 Phone +41 61 469 63 63                                               Phone +41 61 469 63 73 
 thijs.bouwens@clariant.com                                           alexander.kamb@clariant.com 
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/clariant 
 , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792 
 , LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant 
 , https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/ 
 Instagram. 
------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  This media release contains certain statements that are neither 
  reported financial results nor other historical information. 
  This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because 
  these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and 
  uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially 
  from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many 
  of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are 
  beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, 
  such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, 
  the behavior of other market participants, the actions of 
  governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the 
  timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies 
  of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive 
  adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or 
  at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to 
  meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social 
  and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or 
  in economic or technological trends or conditions, including 
  currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, 
  on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned 
  not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, 
  which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant 
  does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any 
  revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect 
  events or circumstances after the date of these materials. 
http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty 
 chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. 
 On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce 
 of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded 
 sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. 
 The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, 
 Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy 
 is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add 
 value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify 
 growth, and increase profitability. 
 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Media Release Clariant AGM 2021 EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac98c0a0-1440-44dd-895e-5078b5d48e3c 
 
 
   -- Media Release Clariant AGM 2021 DE 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/556374df-af70-42af-a740-8e7e4b809145

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

All news about CLARIANT AG
07:15aPRESS RELEASE  : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
DJ
07:12aCLARIANT  : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
04/06TAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
03/30CLARIANT  : joins the EU Circular Plastics Alliance
PU
03/29CLARIANT  : highlights innovative sustainable additive solutions for…
PU
03/22CLARIANT  : opens state-of-the-art catalyst China R&D center at its…
PU
03/18CLARIANT  : strengthens position in China with inauguration of One…
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : Clariant strengthens position in China with inauguration of One..
DJ
03/18CLARIANT  : strengthens position in China with inauguration of One Clariant Camp..
AQ
03/17CLARIANT AG : Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 972 M 4 274 M 4 274 M
Net income 2021 196 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2021 808 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 6 397 M 6 859 M 6 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 342
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,02 CHF
Last Close Price 19,41 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hariolf Kottmann Chairman
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eveline Saupper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG3.14%6 859
ECOLAB INC.2.07%63 175
SIKA AG13.90%41 863
GIVAUDAN SA-0.99%36 499
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG0.00%21 393
SYMRISE AG-3.69%16 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ