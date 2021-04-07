Press Release : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items

-- Distribution of CHF 0.70 for Group's performance over past two financial
years approved
-- Integrated Report and Group Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal
year 2020 approved
-- Shareholders approve Compensation Report 2020 on an advisory basis
-- Günter von Au newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Muttenz, April 7, 2021-- At today's Annual General Meeting, the
shareholders of Clariant Ltd, a focused, sustainable and innovative
specialty chemical company, approved all agenda items and resolutions
proposed by the Board of Directors, including the election of
Günter von Au as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Due to the ongoing situation with regard to the spread of the
coronavirus, shareholders could not attend this year's Annual General
Meeting in person and could exercise their rights exclusively via the
independent proxy. Overall, 231 091 133 shares or around 69.62 % of the
share capital of Clariant were represented.
Günter von Au, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors, said "It
is a great honor for me to be elected as Chairman of the Board of
Directors, especially because of the close relationship that I have with
this company for almost a decade now. Together with all my fellow board
members as well as CEO Conrad Keijzer, I look forward to continuing
Clariant's successful path towards becoming one of the world's leading
companies for specialty chemicals and create value for all stakeholders,
including shareholders."
"I wish to thank all Clariant customers, employees and shareholders for
the trust, commitment and loyalty that I have experienced during my time
as Member of the Board, CEO and Chairman. I am proud of all our
achievements and am convinced that I leave Clariant on a strong basis
from which it can continue its path of sustainable, profitable growth",
commented Hariolf Kottmann, former Chairman of Clariant's Board of
Directors.
Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant, said: "The 2020 results proof the
resilience of our portfolio and the hard work of our teams. We will now
focus on unleashing the full potential of our three core Business Areas
to strengthen our profile as a true specialty chemicals company. Today,
I have shared my confidence with our shareholders that our strong market
positions can deliver leading financial performance and thereby further
increase the value of Clariant."
At the Annual General Meeting, the Integrated Report as well as the
Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant
for the 2020 fiscal year were approved with 99.89 % of the votes. The
2020 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with
92.55 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the
Executive Committee were discharged with 99.47 % of the votes.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved a distribution through
capital reduction (par value reduction) of CHF 0.70 per share, with
99.84 % of the votes. The CHF 0.70 distribution should not be
interpreted as a recurring dividend or distribution as it takes into
consideration the Group's performance of the past two financial years
(CHF 0.55 per share for FY 2019 and CHF 0.15 per share for FY 2020).
The Annual General Meeting approved the election of Günter von Au
as new Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Annual General
Meeting 2022 with 97.96 %. Günter von Au has been a member of the
Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to
2018. The ten other members of the Board of Directors were also
reelected by a large majority until the next Annual General Meeting.
Further, Dr. Balthasar Settelen, attorney, was reelected as independent
proxy until the next Annual General Meeting and PricewaterhouseCoopers
AG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2021.
The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the
term from the 2021 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting was approved with
92.82 % of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive
Committee for the 2022 fiscal year, with 93.39 % of the votes.
http://www.clariant.com www.clariant.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty
chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland.
On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce
of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded
sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses.
The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals,
Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy
is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add
value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify
growth, and increase profitability.
