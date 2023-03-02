Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Clariant AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:21 2023-03-01 am EST
15.42 CHF   +1.11%
02:06aSwitzerland's Clariant sees slight sales drop in 2023
RE
01:29aClariant Posts Lower FY22 Net Result
MT
01:01aClariant Ag : Record 2022 sales growth, EBITDA and cash conversion driven by strong operating performance; dividend increase proposed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switzerland's Clariant sees slight sales drop in 2023

03/02/2023 | 02:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman stands next to logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant ahead of a news conference to present full-year results in Zurich

(Reuters) -Clariant said on Thursday it expects annual sales to slightly decline in 2023 after reporting sales for the full year fairly in line with expectations, driven by catalyst chemicals.

The company, whose chemicals are used in personal and home care products, said it expects 2023 sales of around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.30 billion), down from 5.198 billion a year earlier.

The outlook included a net negative impact of around 130 million francs from divestments and a bolt-on acquisition, the company said.

It also expects an increasing negative annualized hit from the Sunliquid plant in Romania and a persisting inflationary environment.

"In the fourth quarter of 2022, pricing continued to have a significant positive impact on sales growth and EBITDA margin, despite softer end markets in some businesses," Chief Executive Officer Conrad Keijzer said in a statement.

In recent months, Clariant has managed to offset raw materials and energy costs hitting the industry by passing them on to customers through price increases.

Clariant said it aimed to improve reported group core profit margin level in 2023, as it expects a continued recovery in its catalysts business to offset lower sales volumes in its other units.

Catalyst sales rose 18% in local currency in the fourth quarter, mainly driven by volume growth.

The company said in October it expected prices for raw materials and energy to have peaked.

($1 = 0.9426 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CLARIANT AG
02:06aSwitzerland's Clariant sees slight sales drop in 2023
RE
01:29aClariant Posts Lower FY22 Net Result
MT
01:01aClariant Ag : Record 2022 sales growth, EBITDA and cash conversion driven by strong operat..
GL
01:01aClariant Ag : Record 2022 sales growth, EBITDA and cash conversion driven by strong operat..
GL
12:19aEMEA Morning Briefing - Shares Could Waver Amid Signs of Persistent Inflation
DJ
02/14Clariant : At PCHi, Clariant brings natural and sustainable solutions that…
PU
01/30EU Clears Clariant's Sale of Quats Business
MT
01/12Swiss Bourse Regulator Investigates Clariant for Potential Disclosure Violations
MT
01/12Swiss exchange Six opens probe into Clariant
RE
2022Moody's Lifts Clariant's Outlook to Positive Following Comprehensive Restructuring
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARIANT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 150 M 5 485 M 5 485 M
Net income 2022 360 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 1 030 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 5 075 M 5 406 M 5 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 245
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,42 CHF
Average target price 18,88 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer
Bill Collins Chief Financial Officer
Günter von Au Chairman
Richard Haldimann Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIANT AG5.26%5 406
ECOLAB INC.8.90%45 335
SIKA AG19.03%43 307
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION16.50%29 805
GIVAUDAN SA0.28%27 993
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.90%17 809