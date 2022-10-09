Clariant Chemicals India : Loss of share certificate

|
CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.
Reliable Tech Park
Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli
Navi Mumbai 400 708
Maharashtra, India
Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000
CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806
October 9, 2022
To,
To,
The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Department, Exchange Plaza
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
5th floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Rotunda Building
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 506390
Scrip: CLNINDIA
Sub.: Information under Regulation 39(3) for Lost/Stolen/Fake/Duplicate Share CertificatesDear Sir / Madam,
As per Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the information regarding Lost/Stolen/Fake/Duplicate Share Certificate received from our Shareholder(s)/ Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (RTA) in respect of which Stop Transfer has been marked.
After complying with the required formalities by the shareholder, Company and/or RTA will issue a Confirmation Letter in lieu of SH-1.
This is for your information and record. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Yours faithfully,
For Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited
Amee Joshi
Company Secretary
Encl.: As above
Disclaimer
Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 15:21:05 UTC.