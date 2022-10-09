Advanced search
    506390   INE492A01029

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LIMITED

(506390)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
426.25 INR   +0.07%
Clariant Chemicals India : Loss of share certificate

10/09/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

October 9, 2022

To,

To,

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department, Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

5th floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 506390

Scrip: CLNINDIA

Sub.: Information under Regulation 39(3) for Lost/Stolen/Fake/Duplicate Share CertificatesDear Sir / Madam,

As per Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the information regarding Lost/Stolen/Fake/Duplicate Share Certificate received from our Shareholder(s)/ Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (RTA) in respect of which Stop Transfer has been marked.

After complying with the required formalities by the shareholder, Company and/or RTA will issue a Confirmation Letter in lieu of SH-1.

This is for your information and record. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Yours faithfully,

For Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited

Amee Joshi

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 395 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 433 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net cash 2022 160 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 839 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Bharath R. Sesha Managing Director
Ravi Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Amee Bharat Joshi Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Indu Ranjit Shahani Independent Non-Executive Director
Kewal Kundanlal Handa Independent Non-Executive Director
