    506390   INE492A01029

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LIMITED

(506390)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
458.85 INR   +1.28%
Clariant Chemicals India : Postal Ballot

06/11/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

June 11, 2022

To,

To,

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department, Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

5th floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip: 506390

Scrip: CLNINDIA

E-mail: corp.relations@bseindia.com

E-mail: cmlist@nse.co.in

Sub.: Result of Postal Ballot - Appointment of Directors - 2022

Dear Sir / Madam,

We refer to the Notice of Postal Ballot dated May 10, 2022 circulated to all the Shareholders of the Company for seeking their approval for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha, as Managing Director, Mr. Ravi Kapoor, as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Abhijit Naik, Whole Time Director of the Company, by means of Postal Ballot / E-voting.

In view of the ongoing scare of a fresh wave of Pandemic of COVID-19 and in accordance with the Circular(s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the Company had sent Postal Ballot Notice by email to all its members who have registered their email addresses with the Company or depository / depository participants and the communication of assent / dissent of the members had taken place only through the remote e-voting system.

The Company had appointed Mr. Bhadresh Shah, Proprietor of Bhadresh Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries (COP 15957, ACS 23847) as the Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. The E-voting was kept open from May 11, 2022 (09:00 a.m.) to June 10, 2022 (05:00 p.m.).

The Scrutinizer has carried out the scrutiny of E-voting received upto 05:00 p.m. on June 10, 2022 and submitted his Report on June 10, 2022. The Scrutinizer's Report dated June 10, 2022 is enclosed herewith for your reference and record.

The result of Postal Ballot under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is as follow:

Mode of Voting

Postal Ballot / including E-voting

Total

number

of

60921

shareholders as on May 6,

2022 (cut-off date for

reckoning the voting rights

of the members)

Page 1 of 18

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

Resolutions

1.

Special Resolution for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as

Managing Director of the Company for a term of three years,

effective April 23, 2022;

2.

Ordinary resolution for appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as

Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from April

23, 2022; and

3.

Special resolution for appointment of Mr. Abhijit Naik as Whole

Time Director of the Company for a period of three years,

effective from April 23, 2022.

Results based on Scrutinizer's Report:

Item No. 1: Appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as Managing Director of the Company

Catego

Mode of

ry

Voting

% of

% of

% of Votes

No. of

Votes in

Votes

No. of

No. of

Polled on

No. of

Votes -

favour

against

shares

votes

outstandin

Votes - in

Agains

on votes

on votes

held

polled

g shares

favour

t

polled

polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/

[7]={[5]/

[1]}*100

[2]}*100

[2]}*100

Promot

E-Voting

12548811

100.0000

12548811

0

100.0000

0.0000

er and

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promot

Postal

12548811

er

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Total

12548811

100.0000

12548811

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

633251

76.3813

600173

33078

94.7765

5.2235

Public

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Instituti

Postal

829065

ons

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

633251

76.3813

600173

33078

94.7765

5.2235

Public

E-Voting

38585

0.3976

37594

991

97.4316

2.5684

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Non

Postal

9703922

Instituti

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

ons

Ballot

Total

38585

0.3976

37594

991

97.4316

2.5684

Total

23081798

13220647

57.2774

13186578

34069

99.7423

0.2577

Page 2 of 18

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

Item No. 2: Appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as a Non-Executive Director of the Company

Category

Mode of

Voting

% of

% of

% of Votes

No. of

Votes in

Votes

No. of

No. of

Polled on

Votes -

No. of

favour

against

shares

votes

outstanding

in

Votes -

on votes

on votes

held

polled

shares

favour

Against

polled

polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/

[7]={[5]/

[1]}*100

[2]}*100

[2]}*100

E-

Promoter

Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

and

Poll

12548811

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter

Postal

Group

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

E-

Voting

633251

76.3813

633251

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public

Poll

829065

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions

Postal

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

633251

76.3813

633251

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-

Public

Voting

38585

0.3976

37515

1070

97.2269

2.7731

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Non

9703922

Postal

Institutions

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Ballot

Total

38585

0.3976

37515

1070

97.2269

2.7731

Total

23081798

671836

76.7789

670766

1070

99.8407

0.1593

Page 3 of 18

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

Item No. 3: Appointment of Mr. Abhijit Naik as Whole Time Director of the Company

Category

Mode

of

% of

% of

Voting

% of Votes

Votes in

Votes

No. of

No. of

Polled on

No. of

No. of

favour

against

shares

votes

outstanding

Votes -

Votes -

on votes

on votes

held

polled

shares

in favour

Against

polled

polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/

[7]={[5]/

[1]}*100

[2]}*100

[2]}*100

E-

Promoter

Voting

12548811

100.0000

12548811

0

100.0000

0.0000

and

Poll

12548811

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter

Postal

Group

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

12548811

100.0000

12548811

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-

Voting

633251

76.3813

600173

33078

94.7765

5.2235

Public

Poll

829065

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions

Postal

Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

633251

76.3813

600173

33078

94.7765

5.2235

E-

Public

Voting

38585

0.3976

37554

1031

97.3280

2.6720

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Non

9703922

Postal

Institutions

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Ballot

Total

38585

0.3976

37554

1031

97.3280

2.6720

Total

23081798

13220647

57.2774

13186538

34109

99.7420

0.2580

Therefore, the Resolutions mentioned in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated May 10, 2022 has been duly passed by the members with requisite majority. The certified copy of the Resolutions dated June 10, 2022 is enclosed herewith for your record.

Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited

Amee Joshi

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Page 4 of 18

CLARIANT CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Reliable Tech Park

Thane-Belapur Road, Airoli

Navi Mumbai 400 708

Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 (22) 7125 1000

CIN NO. L24110MH1956PLC010806

Certified true copy of the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited ("the Company") through Postal Ballot on June 10, 2022

Appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as Managing Director of the Company

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 152, 161, 196, 197 & 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Articles of Association of the Company, and Regulation 17(1C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Mr. Bharath R. Sesha (DIN: 01983066), who was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. April 23, 2022 as an Additional Director, in respect of whom the Company has received a notice under Section 160 of the Act, proposing his candidature for the office of a Director, and whose appointment has been recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, be and is hereby appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years from April 23, 2022 to April 22, 2025 on such remuneration and terms & conditions as mentioned in the Explanatory statement annexed to the Postal Ballot Notice;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to increase, alter, modify or change the terms and remuneration including benefits and perquisites payable to Mr. Bharath R. Sesha within the overall limit of ₹ 8 Crore per year;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized severally to do all such acts, deeds, things and matter as may be required and necessary for giving effect to aforesaid resolution and to do all such other incidental acts and things in this regard."

Explanatory Statement annexed to the notice of Postal Ballot pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013

Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Adnan Ahmad, he resigned from the position of Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of the Company effective from January 1, 2022.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on April 22, 2022, approved the appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as the Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years starting from April 23, 2022, subject to shareholders approval.

The Company has received the requisite Forms 'DIR 2' and 'DIR 8' from Mr. Bharath R. Sesha, in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as "the Rules"), conforming his consent and eligibility for such appointment. Brief profile covering the details of his qualification and experience, as required pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is annexed to this Notice.

The Terms and conditions for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha is given below:

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 16:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
