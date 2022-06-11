Clariant Chemicals India : Postal Ballot

Sub.: Result of Postal Ballot - Appointment of Directors - 2022
Dear Sir / Madam,
We refer to the Notice of Postal Ballot dated May 10, 2022 circulated to all the Shareholders of the Company for seeking their approval for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha, as Managing Director, Mr. Ravi Kapoor, as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Abhijit Naik, Whole Time Director of the Company, by means of Postal Ballot / E-voting.
In view of the ongoing scare of a fresh wave of Pandemic of COVID-19 and in accordance with the Circular(s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the Company had sent Postal Ballot Notice by email to all its members who have registered their email addresses with the Company or depository / depository participants and the communication of assent / dissent of the members had taken place only through the remote e-voting system.
The Company had appointed Mr. Bhadresh Shah, Proprietor of Bhadresh Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries (COP 15957, ACS 23847) as the Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. The E-voting was kept open from May 11, 2022 (09:00 a.m.) to June 10, 2022 (05:00 p.m.).
The Scrutinizer has carried out the scrutiny of E-voting received upto 05:00 p.m. on June 10, 2022 and submitted his Report on June 10, 2022. The Scrutinizer's Report dated June 10, 2022 is enclosed herewith for your reference and record.
The result of Postal Ballot under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is as follow:
Mode of Voting
Postal Ballot / including E-voting
Total
number
of
60921
shareholders as on May 6,
2022 (cut-off date for
reckoning the voting rights
of the members)
Resolutions
1.
Special Resolution for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as
Managing Director of the Company for a term of three years,
effective April 23, 2022;
2.
Ordinary resolution for appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as
Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from April
23, 2022; and
3.
Special resolution for appointment of Mr. Abhijit Naik as Whole
Time Director of the Company for a period of three years,
effective from April 23, 2022.
Results based on Scrutinizer's Report:
Item No. 1: Appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as Managing Director of the Company
Catego
Mode of
ry
Voting
% of
% of
% of Votes
No. of
Votes in
Votes
No. of
No. of
Polled on
No. of
Votes -
favour
against
shares
votes
outstandin
Votes - in
Agains
on votes
on votes
held
polled
g shares
favour
t
polled
polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/
[7]={[5]/
[1]}*100
[2]}*100
[2]}*100
Promot
E-Voting
12548811
100.0000
12548811
0
100.0000
0.0000
er and
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promot
Postal
12548811
er
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Total
12548811
100.0000
12548811
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
633251
76.3813
600173
33078
94.7765
5.2235
Public
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Instituti
Postal
829065
ons
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
633251
76.3813
600173
33078
94.7765
5.2235
Public
E-Voting
38585
0.3976
37594
991
97.4316
2.5684
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Non
Postal
9703922
Instituti
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
ons
Ballot
Total
38585
0.3976
37594
991
97.4316
2.5684
Total
23081798
13220647
57.2774
13186578
34069
99.7423
0.2577
Item No. 2: Appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as a Non-Executive Director of the Company
Category
Mode of
Voting
% of
% of
% of Votes
No. of
Votes in
Votes
No. of
No. of
Polled on
Votes -
No. of
favour
against
shares
votes
outstanding
in
Votes -
on votes
on votes
held
polled
shares
favour
Against
polled
polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/
[7]={[5]/
[1]}*100
[2]}*100
[2]}*100
E-
Promoter
Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
and
Poll
12548811
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter
Postal
Group
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
E-
Voting
633251
76.3813
633251
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public
Poll
829065
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions
Postal
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
633251
76.3813
633251
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-
Public
Voting
38585
0.3976
37515
1070
97.2269
2.7731
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Non
9703922
Postal
Institutions
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Ballot
Total
38585
0.3976
37515
1070
97.2269
2.7731
Total
23081798
671836
76.7789
670766
1070
99.8407
0.1593
Item No. 3: Appointment of Mr. Abhijit Naik as Whole Time Director of the Company
Category
Mode
of
% of
% of
Voting
% of Votes
Votes in
Votes
No. of
No. of
Polled on
No. of
No. of
favour
against
shares
votes
outstanding
Votes -
Votes -
on votes
on votes
held
polled
shares
in favour
Against
polled
polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/
[7]={[5]/
[1]}*100
[2]}*100
[2]}*100
E-
Promoter
Voting
12548811
100.0000
12548811
0
100.0000
0.0000
and
Poll
12548811
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter
Postal
Group
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
12548811
100.0000
12548811
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-
Voting
633251
76.3813
600173
33078
94.7765
5.2235
Public
Poll
829065
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions
Postal
Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
633251
76.3813
600173
33078
94.7765
5.2235
E-
Public
Voting
38585
0.3976
37554
1031
97.3280
2.6720
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Non
9703922
Postal
Institutions
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Ballot
Total
38585
0.3976
37554
1031
97.3280
2.6720
Total
23081798
13220647
57.2774
13186538
34109
99.7420
0.2580
Therefore, the Resolutions mentioned in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated May 10, 2022 has been duly passed by the members with requisite majority. The certified copy of the Resolutions dated June 10, 2022 is enclosed herewith for your record.
Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited
Amee Joshi
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
Certified true copy of the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited ("the Company") through Postal Ballot on June 10, 2022
Appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as Managing Director of the Company
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 152, 161, 196, 197 & 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Articles of Association of the Company, and Regulation 17(1C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), Mr. Bharath R. Sesha (DIN: 01983066), who was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. April 23, 2022 as an Additional Director, in respect of whom the Company has received a notice under Section 160 of the Act, proposing his candidature for the office of a Director, and whose appointment has been recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, be and is hereby appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years from April 23, 2022 to April 22, 2025 on such remuneration and terms & conditions as mentioned in the Explanatory statement annexed to the Postal Ballot Notice;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to increase, alter, modify or change the terms and remuneration including benefits and perquisites payable to Mr. Bharath R. Sesha within the overall limit of ₹ 8 Crore per year;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized severally to do all such acts, deeds, things and matter as may be required and necessary for giving effect to aforesaid resolution and to do all such other incidental acts and things in this regard."
Explanatory Statement annexed to the notice of Postal Ballot pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013
Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Adnan Ahmad, he resigned from the position of Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of the Company effective from January 1, 2022.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on April 22, 2022, approved the appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha as the Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years starting from April 23, 2022, subject to shareholders approval.
The Company has received the requisite Forms 'DIR 2' and 'DIR 8' from Mr. Bharath R. Sesha, in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as "the Rules"), conforming his consent and eligibility for such appointment. Brief profile covering the details of his qualification and experience, as required pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is annexed to this Notice.
The Terms and conditions for appointment of Mr. Bharath R. Sesha is given below:
