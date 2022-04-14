Clarity Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - CU6

Announcement Summary
Entity name
CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday April 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
Issue date
CU6
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
500,000
14/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code CU6
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Registration number 36143005341
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CU6AK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023 EX $0.22
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CU6 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
14/4/2022
14/4/2022
500,000
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date 14/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 500,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Being exercise price of the options.
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.22000000
