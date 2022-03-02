Clarity Pharmaceuticals : - Investor Presentation 03-03-2022

This presentation has been prepared by Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ACN 143 005 341) (Clarity or the Company) and contains summary information about Clarity and the business conducted by it as at 3 March 2022. The information in this presentation is for general informational purposes only, does not purport to be complete or comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor may require in order to determine whether to deal in Clarity shares. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's IPO prospectus and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX.
Clarity highlights
Clarity Pharmaceuticals (the "Company") is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next- generation products to address the growing need for radiopharmaceuticals in oncology
Radiopharmaceutical company with highly differentiated product portfolio
SAR-Technology: a true platform technology that
•
can drive out a range of radiopharmaceuticals
• Next-generation products aiming to be best-in-class
• Focused on Targeted Copper Theranostics (TCT)
with copper-64 for diagnostics and copper-67 for
therapy
• Significant logistical advantages and a scalable,
dependable supply
Environmental advantages over current isotopes
•
with no reliance on nuclear fuel cycle or long-lived
waste products
• High accuracy and high precision by using the
chemically identical products to diagnose and treat
disease
• Radio-diagnostics will be first to market, generating
revenue to fund late-stage therapeutic product
approvals
Radiopharmaceutical sector transactions
The radiopharmaceutical market is niche and highly acquisitive
onlyCompleted Phase 3 with Lutathera® in Sep 2015, market entry was early 2018
Acquired by Novartis for USD3.9 billion in cash in 2018
useAcquired OctreoPharm Sciences (radiopharm company) for ~ EUR50 million in 2015
Licensed 3B Pharma pancreatic treatment for milestones to ~ EUR80 million in 2016
Licensed PSMA-617 after Phase 2a for ~USD14 million upfront with additional milestones and royalties. Their market cap. over USD1 billion after FDA meeting and financing to start a Phase 3 trial
October 2018, Novartis announced the acquisition of Endocyte for USD2.1 billion
Syncona completed sale of Blue Earth Diagnostics to Bracco Imaging for $476.3m (£390.2m) in 2019
Bayer acquired Algeta ASA for USD2.9 billion in 2014 to develop its metastatic prostate-cancer product Xofigo®
Acquired by Lantheus Holdings for approximately USD430 million in 2020
IBA Molecular acquired Mallinckrodt's nuclear imaging business for USD690 million in 2017
POINT Biopharma Global Inc., commenced trading on NASDAQ on July 1, 2021, receiving gross proceeds of USD286.7 million following a business combination with a SPAC
Overview
Clarity's mission is to improve treatment outcomes for children and adults with cancer
Targeted Copper Theranostics ("TCT")
Clarity uses a "perfect pair" of copper radioisotopes
Positron emission
67Cu SARTATETM
Beta particle (β-)
64Cu SARTATETM
emission for therapy
(PET imaging) for
diagnosis
64Cu SARTATETM
67Cu SARTATETM
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
PET screening
SPECT scan
4 hours
24 hours
SAR Technology platform
Superior chelator ("cage") for copper radioisotopes - the foundation for Clarity's product portfolio
