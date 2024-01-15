Clarity Pharmaceuticals announced that Clarity's Non-Executive Director, Ms. Cheryl Maley, is resigning effective immediately to focus on her new full-time role as Chief Executive Officer of Starpharma Ltd. Clarity's Lead Independent Director, Mr. Rob Thomas, who is also Chairperson of Starpharma Ltd, will resign from the Board with an effective date of 23 August 2024 to also concentrate his time on Starpharma Ltd.
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Equities
CU6
AU0000165375
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|Dec. 22
|Clarity Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Registrational Phase III Prostate Cancer Trial with Cu-64 SAR-BispsMA
|Dec. 22
|Clarity Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patient in Phase Three Prostate Cancer Trial
