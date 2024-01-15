Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australia-based clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing theranostic (therapy and imaging) products, based on its platform SAR Technology. It is progressing seven clinical trials with its three key products, SARTATE, SAR-bisPSMA and SAR-Bombesin. SARTATE is developed for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), including neuroblastoma and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). SAR-bisPSMA is developed for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA). SAR-Bombesin is developed for identifying and selecting patients for subsequent treatment of cancers that express a specific receptor called the gastrin releasing peptide receptor (GRPr), including breast cancer and prostate cancer. It has a diverse range of products in clinical trials, which address both large indications as well as rare and orphan indications of cancer.