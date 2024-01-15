Clarity Pharmaceuticals announced that Clarity's Non-Executive Director, Ms. Cheryl Maley, is resigning effective immediately to focus on her new full-time role as Chief Executive Officer of Starpharma Ltd. Clarity's Lead Independent Director, Mr. Rob Thomas, who is also Chairperson of Starpharma Ltd, will resign from the Board with an effective date of 23 August 2024 to also concentrate his time on Starpharma Ltd.