    CLVT   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CLVT)
CLVT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Clarivate Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 25, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Clarivate between November 10, 2020 and February 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Clarivate Plc issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clvt-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-clarivate-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-25-2022-301510432.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
