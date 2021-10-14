Clarivate : Bioinfogate's OFF-X Reaches One Million Safety Alerts

OFF-X has become the largest translational safety and toxicity intelligence portal for drugs and targets of pharmacological interest.

Barcelona

Launched in 2017, OFF-X has now reached 1,000,000 safety alerts corresponding to over 15,000 targets of pharmacological interest and more than 21,000 drugs and biologics.

This represents the largest collection of data correlating toxicity and safety findings surrounding targets of pharmacological interest and their associated drugs, from early discovery up to pharmacovigilance.

Unexpected safety issues still constitute one of the major challenges in drug R&D and clinical practice. It is therefore essential to rapidly identify these issues and react accordingly to minimize risks in pharmaceutical programs.

To help in this endeavor, Bioinfogate has developed OFF-X, the translational safety intelligence portal, which provides integrated preclinical toxicity and clinical adverse event intelligence for drugs and targets in all phases of R&D, including first-in-class and emerging targets.

The database is updated daily with information deriving from biomedical literature, congresses and scientific conferences, company communications, major clinical trial registries, pharmacovigilance data and regulatory agencies, and includes data from the last 50 years.

These continued efforts have been paralleled with the incorporation of analytics to navigate and take full advantage of the OFF-X dataset. In that regard, recent enhancements in the OFF-X portal include the OFF-X Translatability Dashboard (supports understanding of how toxicity events derived from experimental assays and animal models translate to the clinic), the Secondary Pharmacology Section (an integrated view outlining relevant secondary pharmacology insights commonly used to delineate the safety profile of investigational drugs), updates to the OFF-X Chemistry Dashboard (assessment of potential compound- vs target-related liabilities), the Drug Combination Area (supports the discovery of potential synergistic adverse effects observed only in combination therapies), and the Adverse Event / SMQ view (allows users to navigate adverse events classified following Standardized MedDRA Queries).

On reaching this milestone Dr Josep Prous, Jr, Executive Director at Bioinfogate commented:

"We are very pleased that OFF-X has reached this milestone driven by the translational research needs for all those involved in finding better and safer drugs. Our team of analysts - comprised of specialists in multiple biomedical research disciplines - has made an outstanding contribution in reaching this milestone. We look forward to further developing the platform to help optimize pharmaceutical R&D and minimize patient risks in clinical trials and beyond".

By enabling translational research, OFF-X allows safety liabilities to be monitored and anticipated across all phases of drug R&D and postmarketing. OFF-X is used across a wide range of departments in pharmaceutical research organizations, public health institutions and regulatory agencies.

About OFF-X®

Launched in 2016, OFF-X® is used across pharma and biotech organizations, in leading research centers and by regulatory bodies around the world, addressing the need for new approaches to enhance safety assessments that can reduce patient burden and avoid costly failures.

The Bioinfogate OFF-X® portal provides integrated target discovery, non-clinical and clinical adverse event intelligence and pharmacovigilance insights for drugs and targets in all phases of drug R&D and post-marketing.

By delivering critical integrated target discovery, preclinical toxicity, clinical adverse event intelligence and pharmacovigilance insights coupled to advanced analytics, Bioinfogate OFF-X, allows safety liabilities to be monitored and anticipated across all phases of drug R&D and post-marketing. OFF-X is updated daily and more than 4,000 expertly curated alerts are added to the portal each week.

As of March 2021, the portal covers a range of over 15,000 targets and 21,500 drugs & biologics, and is populated with more than 1.1 million expertly curated safety alerts associated to over 10,000 adverse effects. OFF-X® is used across pharma and biotech organizations, in leading research centers and regulatory bodies.

For more information visit targetsafety.info.

