  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Clarivate Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    CLVT   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CLVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
9.875 USD   -2.13%
11/01Clarivate Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Newfold Digital Completes Acquisition of MarkMonitor from Clarivate
PR
10/26Clarivate Identifies the Role of Research and Innovation in the World's Shift to Sustainable Energy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clarivate : and OCLC Settle Lawsuit

11/07/2022 | 01:14pm EST
London, U.K., November 7, 2022 - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has signed a settlement agreement and release with OCLC.

Clarivate continues to deny OCLCs allegations of wrong-doing and maintains that the issue lay between OCLC and its customers, who sought to co-create an efficient community platform for sharing of bibliographic records. Clarivate will not develop a record exchange system of MARC records that include records which OCLC has claimed are subject to its policy and contractual limitations. Clarivate will bear its own fees and costs.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer at Clarivate insisted, "Clarivate will continue to support the goals of open research and data exchange - because we believe it is the best way to make the process of research and learning faster, more robust and more transparent. Regardless of business model, when scholarly information is easily accessible and shareable, the dots are easier to join, the connections are explicit, and collaborations are more natural and meaningful. The process of scientific discovery is faster, and it is easier to ensure research integrity and reproducibility.  We know that navigating the transition to open research is important to our customers, and we remain committed to helping them make that transition as seamlessly as possible."

# # #

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Source: Clarivate Plc

Media Contact:
Lisa Hulme, Senior Director- External Relations
newsroom@clarivate.com

Disclaimer

Clarivate plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
