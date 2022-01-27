Log in
    CLVT   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CLVT)
  Report
Clarivate : is proud to have participated in the Human Right Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
[Link]

This program focuses on four central pillars:

  1. Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  2. Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
  3. Supporting an inclusive culture
  4. Corporate social responsibility

We are continuously learning how we can better support and champion our LGBTQ+ colleagues and their families.

Discover more about #SustainabilityatClarivate: Click here

Download the sustainability report here

Disclaimer

Clarivate plc published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 847 M - -
Net income 2021 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 754 M 10 754 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 8 568
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jerre Lee Stead Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefano Maestri Chief Technology Officer
Kerri Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Munk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIVATE PLC-33.42%10 754
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-6.14%4 052
JMDC INC.-34.03%2 793
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-1.49%2 372
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.1.46%1 949
DOUBLE STANDARD INC.-18.25%293