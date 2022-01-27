Clarivate : is proud to have participated in the Human Right Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

[Link]
This program focuses on four central pillars:
Non-discrimination policies across business entities
Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
Supporting an inclusive culture
Corporate social responsibility
We are continuously learning how we can better support and champion our LGBTQ+ colleagues and their families.
