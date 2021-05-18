Log in
    CLVT   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CLVT)
Clarivate : to Acquire ProQuest

05/18/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Clarivate to Acquire

Creating a Global Leader in Academic

and Research Content and Software

Solutions

May 17, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

These materials contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, outlook, anticipated cost savings, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict, and many are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Amendment No. 1 to our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein are not recognized terms under, and should not be considered as a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Our definitions of and method of calculating non-GAAP financial measures may vary from the definitions and methods used by other companies, which may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that our projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as measures of liquidity or discretionary cash available to us to fund our cash needs, including investing in the growth of our business and meeting our obligations. See the Appendix for definitions of the non-GAAP measures used herein and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Combined Financial Presentation

In this presentation, we present certain estimated combined financial information for the combined business. Such financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only based on historical FY 2020 financial statements of Clarivate and ProQuest, as well as additional adjustments to reflect the full year impact of Clarivate's acquisitions and divestitures, including DRG, CPA Global and Techstreet, but does not reflect all of the adjustments that would be required to be presented in order for such combined financial information to comply with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Our combined financial information may differ materially from our actual combined results, and such differences may be material. You should not place undue reliance on our estimated combined financial information as an indication of how we would have performed as a combined business in FY 2020, or what our results of operations will be for any future period.

  1. Transaction Overview

Clarivate to Acquire ProQuest, Creating a Global Leader in Academic and Research Content, Software and Analytics

Brings together highly complementary assets to meet the expanding needs of researchers,

learners and innovators in academia, governments, corporations, schools and libraries

  • Industry-firstcomprehensive platform for multi-disciplinary research content, workflow software and analytical tools
  • Creates $2.6B1 combined information services company including $1.3B1 revenue within the Academic and Government sector
  • Advances strategy to be the leading global provider of mission-critical content, data and analytics via its premier end-to-end research intelligence solution
  • Strengthens subscription / re-occurring revenue base (83% of revenues1), deepens client relationships with research-focused universities, governments and corporations, and enhances long-term growth and margins
  • Double-digitaccretion to adjusted diluted EPS in 2022 and 2023

1. For illustrative purposes only based on historical FY 2020 financial statements of Clarivate and ProQuest, as well as additional adjustments to reflect the full year impact of Clarivate's acquisitions

and divestitures, including DRG, CPA Global and Techstreet

Transaction Highlights

Key Terms &

Structure

Financing &

Closing

Governance

  • Purchase price of $5.3B, including refinancing of ~$1.0B of net debt
  • Cash and stock transaction in which ProQuest shareholders will receive ~$1.3B of Clarivate shares, representing ~7% combined ownership of the combined company and ~$3.0B of cash
  • Including the benefit of tax assets, transaction value implies ~14x 2020 ProQuest combined adjusted EBITDA multiple inclusive of more than $100M run-rate cost savings
  • Cash portion of the consideration, including ProQuest net debt, intended to be financed through a combination of cash on hand, new debt facilities and a primary equity offering
  • Targeting combined net leverage of ~4.5x at closing
  • Expected to close Q3 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals
  • Andy Snyder, Chairman and CEO of Cambridge Information Group ("CIG"), will serve as Vice Chairman of the Clarivate board and Michael Angelakis will also be joining the Clarivate board upon completion of the transaction
  • Certain ProQuest shareholders, including CIG along with funds advised by Atairos and Goldman Sachs, will be locked-up from selling their Clarivate shares for a period of 1 - 2 years

Note: ProQuest combined financials reflect the full year impact of ProQuest's prior acquisitions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clarivate Analytics plc published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
