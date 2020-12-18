Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clarivate Plc    CCC   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clarivate the : Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China Release Annual Joint Report to Identify 100+ Engineering Fronts

12/18/2020 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selecting 93 engineering research areas and 91 engineering development specialties in nine fields

London, U.K. and Beijing, China, December 18, 2020 - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and the Higher Education Press of China today released their joint report, 'Engineering Fronts 2020' to identify the hottest areas in engineering research and development. This is the fourth annual collaborative report between the three organizations, launched at a joint forum held at CAE in Beijing today.

The 2020 report identifies 93 global engineering research fronts and 91 engineering development fronts spanning nine fields of research, aligned with the nine academic divisions under CAE. The nine fields include mechanical and vehicle engineering; information and electronic engineering; chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering; energy and mining engineering; civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering; environmental and light textile engineering; agriculture; medicine and health; and engineering management. The report has also highlighted 28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts and 28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts.

In the report a front is defined as a main direction which provides guidelines for the future development of engineering technology. The engineering research fronts are identified based on citation data from the Web of Science™ as well as nomination by experts in engineering research. The engineering development fronts are identified based on the global patent information found in the Derwent Innovation™ database, as well as nomination by experts or patent analysis by patent industry peers.

David Liu, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific for Clarivate said: 'We are very honored to collaborate with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China to issue our fourth Engineering Fronts report. We will continue our strategic collaborations with global research organizations including CAE to advance global scientific research and accelerate the pace of innovation.'

Zhong Zhihua, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering said: 'The Chinese Academy of Engineering will further strengthen our collaboration with organizations in China and overseas and attract a larger group of experts to join research on engineering fronts. We are committed to providing guidance for China's innovation in engineering research and development as well as supporting the country's economic and social development with high quality.'

28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts are:

Key engineering research fronts Field
Intelligent manufacturing driven by digital twin Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Hybrid additive-subtractive manufacturing method Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Air-breathing hypersonic vehicles Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Brain-inspired intelligent chip Information and electronic engineering
Multi-scale spatial-temporal super-resolution medical imaging instruments Information and electronic engineering
Edge computing Information and electronic engineering
Smart nanomedicine for cancer therapy Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
High-energy-density and fast-charging battery-capacitor hybrid energy storage systems Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Metallurgy and materials processes in high magnetic fields and fabrication of functional materials Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Renewable synthetic fuel Energy and mining engineering
Advanced nuclear spent fuel reprocessing and nuclear fuel recycling Energy and mining engineering
On-site conversion and efficient utilization of petroleum resources Energy and mining engineering
Basic theory and method for intelligent drilling Energy and mining engineering
Smart city and smart basin integrated sensing based on geospatiotemporal big data Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Coupling response mechanisms of offshore engineering structures and seabed foundation systems under the action of wind, waves, currents, and earthquakes Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Urban spatial analysis and optimization methods based on big data Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Microinterface behavior of combined pollution process Environmental and light textile engineering
New spatial pattern and controlling factors of marine biological nitrogen fixation Environmental and light textile engineering
Precise dietary regulation technology based on intestinal flora intervention Environmental and light textile engineering
Origin, evolution, and genetic variation of animal viruses Agriculture
Precision animal and plant breeding by design Agriculture
Soil biodiversity and ecosystem functions Agriculture
Improving public health and epidemic prevention systems and emergency mechanisms Medicine and health
Global research on COVID-19 and emerging highly pathogenic viruses Medicine and health
Gut microbiota imbalances and diseases Medicine and health
Medical material supply and allocation under magnitude outburst public health incident Engineering management
Supply chain resilience Engineering management
Research on social responsibility for major projects Engineering management

28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts are:

Key engineering research fronts Field
Driverless system based on 5G technology Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Underwater unmanned vehicles and their warship-load technology Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Flexible electronic manufacturing technology Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Development of EUV light sources for IC chip nanolithography Information and electronic engineering
Integrated wireless communications and sensing technology Information and electronic engineering
Design and implementation of intelligent robot cluster cooperation systems Information and electronic engineering
Degradation and recycling of waste plastics Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
All-climate electrochemical energy storage systems based on solid-state lithium battery and lithium capacitor technology Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Manufacturing technology for new-generation shipbuilding steel Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Key technologies for coupling electric vehicles and the smart grid Energy and mining engineering
Key technologies for controlled nuclear fusion engineering testing reactor Energy and mining engineering
Development of a three-dimensional imaging system for Earth observation Energy and mining engineering
Intelligent monitoring and early-warning information collection system for coal mine disasters Energy and mining engineering
Planning and design technologies for public health emergency responses Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Intelligent construction technology and equipment for underground projects under extreme conditions Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Deep-water detection of latent defects and treatment technologies for water conservancy projects Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Airborne pathogen detector system and method Environmental and light textile engineering
Natural disaster prevention, early warning, and restoration decision-making project Environmental and light textile engineering
Carbon-fiber-based electronic devices Environmental and light textile engineering
Intelligent equipment for unmanned farm Agriculture
Artificial-intelligence-assisted breeding Agriculture
Intelligent identification of plant diseases and pests, and precise targeted application of agrochemicals by plant protection UAVs Agriculture
Development of vaccines and drugs for major infectious diseases Medicine and health
Development of diagnostic reagents and equipment for major emerging and re-emerging emergency infectious diseases Medicine and health
Human organoids-on-a-chip technology Medicine and health
Supply chain management system and method based on blockchain technology Engineering management
Remote diagnosis and treatment system and method based on high-speed mobile network Engineering management
Comprehensive emergency technology for urban safety Engineering management

# # #

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About the Chinese Academy of Engineering
The Chinese Academy of Engineering is a national and independent organization composed of elected members with the highest honor in the community of engineering and technological sciences of China. Its missions are to initiate and conduct strategic studies, provide consultancy services for decision-making of nation's key issues in engineering and technological sciences and promote the development of the undertaking of engineering and technological sciences in China and devote itself to the benefit and welfare of the society.
For more information, please visit http://en.cae.cn/en/

Media Contact
Jack Wan, Director of External Communications, Asia Pacific
Zhihong.Wan@clarivate.com

Disclaimer

Clarivate Analytics plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CLARIVATE PLC
06:11aCLARIVATE THE : Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of..
PU
12/10CLARIVATE : India Reinforces Position as Innovation Hub in South and South East ..
PU
12/03CLARIVATE : to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunic..
PR
12/03CLARIVATE : Awards Restricted Share Units to Global Workforce
AQ
12/02CLARIVATE PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
12/01Clarivate Buys South Korea's Hanlim IPS for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/30CLARIVATE : Hanlim IPS Joins Clarivate
PU
11/30CLARIVATE : Acquires Hanlim IPS
AQ
11/25Clarivate Provides FY2020, FY2021 Guidance
MT
11/25CLARIVATE : Announces it 2021 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Outlook
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 274 M - -
Net income 2020 -144 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -84,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 457 M 18 457 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 147
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CLARIVATE PLC
Duration : Period :
Clarivate Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIVATE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,57 $
Last Close Price 30,46 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerre Lee Stead Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Morhardt Executive VP-Commercial Performance & Operations
Richard Hanks Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Maestri Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Hartman Director, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIVATE PLC81.31%18 457
CLOUDERA, INC.11.09%4 041
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED8.45%3 586
JMDC INC.122.91%2 664
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.65.98%2 265
STARTEK, INC.-1.88%320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ