    CLVT   JE00BJJN4441

CLARIVATE PLC

(CLVT)
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Clarivate Plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/25/2022 | 02:59pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CLVT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Clarivate disclosed on December 27, 2021, that its previous financial reports "should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements." According to the Company’s disclosure, the error related "to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 ('the CPA Global Transaction'). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction." Based on this news, shares of Clarivate fell 6.9% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 847 M - -
Net income 2021 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -95,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 303 M 11 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 568
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CLARIVATE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,46 $
Average target price 29,63 $
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerre Lee Stead Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefano Maestri Chief Technology Officer
Kerri Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Munk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARIVATE PLC-30.02%11 303
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-3.39%4 161
JMDC INC.-33.22%2 839
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-3.69%2 319
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.6.09%2 138
DOUBLE STANDARD INC.-15.76%303