INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Clarivate Plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CLVT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Clarivate disclosed on December 27, 2021, that its previous financial reports "should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements." According to the Company’s disclosure, the error related "to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 ('the CPA Global Transaction'). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction." Based on this news, shares of Clarivate fell 6.9% on the next day.

