Clarivate Plc is an information services provider. The Company provides information, analytics, professional services and workflow solutions that enable users across government and academic institutions, life science and healthcare companies, corporations and law firms to power the entire lifecycle, from cultivating curiosity to protecting critical intellectual property assets. Its segments include Academia & Government (A&G), Intellectual Property (IP), and Life Sciences & Healthcare (LS&H). The A&G segment provides curated, structured content, discovery solutions and related software applications that are embedded into the workflows of its customers, which include libraries, universities and research institutions. Its IP segment consists of patents, trademarks, and IP management products and solutions. The LS&H segment contains its products and solutions, which serve the content and analytical needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the drug development lifecycle.

Sector Business Support Services