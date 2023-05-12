Clarke : Reports 2023 First Quarter Results and Election of Directors - May 12, 2023

Clarke Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results and Election of Directors

Halifax, Nova Scotia - May 12, 2023 - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke" or the "Company") (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB) today announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Results1

The Company's net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.7 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. The net loss was primarily attributable to the Company's non-hospitality operating businesses, including its ferry operations, which do not generate revenue in the first quarter, and the lease-up and operating costs for the 1111 Atwater Avenue development in Montreal, QC.

Hotel operations produced stronger first quarter results, achieving net operating income of $4.4 million in the quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2022. Hotel revenue was $15.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $9.6 million in the same period in 2022 - an increase of $5.4 million, or 56%. The increase is primarily due to our markets recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued to negatively impact results in the first quarter of 2022.

Comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the same period in 2022. This decrease is primarily due to reduced remeasurement gains on our pension plan surplus of $2.8 million in 2023 compared to $7.4 million in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company's book value per common share increased by $0.07, or 0.5%. The increase can primarily be ascribed to (i) hotel net operating income of $4.4 million, or $0.31 per share, (ii) after-tax remeasurement gains on the Company's pension surplus of $2.8 million, or $0.20 per share, offset by (iii) depreciation and amortization of $2.3 million, or $0.16 per share, (iv) interest and accretion of $1.9 million, or $0.14 per share, and

losses in our non-hospitality operating businesses and corporate overhead of $2.0 million, or $0.14 per share. The Company's book value per common share at the end of the quarter was $15.35, while the common share price was $12.50.

Other Information

Highlights of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 $ $ Hotel and revenue 15.0 9.6 Provision of services revenue 0.3 0.2 Investment and other income* 0.2 0.4 Net loss (1.7) (1.4) Comprehensive income 1.0 5.7 Basic loss per share ("EPS") (0.12) (0.10) Diluted EPS (0.12) (0.10) Total assets 422.9 397.2 Total liabilities 207.1 184.0 Long-term financial liabilities 124.6 127.3 Book value per share 15.35 14.91

Investment and other income includes unrealized and realized gains and losses on assets and liabilities, interest income, pension recovery/expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.

1 Book value per share and net operating income are non-IFRS measures and ratios. Refer to the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non- IFRS Accounting Measures and Ratios" section of this press release and our March 31, 2023 MD&A for more information.

1