    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
2863.75 GBX   +1.37%
Clarkson : 2022 Annual General meeting Results Update Statement

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
CLARKSON PLC

("the Company" or "Clarksons")

4 November 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 11 May 2022, resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and resolution 10 to approve the re-election of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee were passed with approximately 62.77% and 76.54% support respectively.

We will continue to engage with our shareholders and will provide a further update in the 2022 Annual Report.

For further details please contact:

Company enquiries:

Deborah Abrehart

Company Secretary

Tel: +44(0)20 7334 3185

Camarco:

Billy Clegg

Jennifer Renwick

Tel: +44(0)20 3757 4983 / 4994

Disclaimer

Clarkson plc published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
