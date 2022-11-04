Clarkson : 2022 Annual General meeting Results Update Statement

CLARKSON PLC

("the Company" or "Clarksons")

4 November 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 11 May 2022, resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and resolution 10 to approve the re-election of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee were passed with approximately 62.77% and 76.54% support respectively.

We will continue to engage with our shareholders and will provide a further update in the 2022 Annual Report.

