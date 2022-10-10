Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Clarkson PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:05 2022-10-10 am EDT
2697.50 GBX   +1.60%
09:52aClarkson : Clarksons enhances its sustainability offering
PU
10/07Clarkson : WindEnergy Hamburg 2022 - Bigger and Better
PU
10/05Clarkson : Behind the drivers of the growing momentum in Green Ammonia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clarkson : Clarksons enhances its sustainability offering

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clarksons enhances its sustainability offering

10/10/22

Clarksons' Carbon Broking team is pleased to announce its new partnership with CarbonChain, offering an automated carbon accounting solution to clients in the heaviest emitting industries.

With soaring emissions from shipping and growing carbon regulation, logistics companies are exposed to high levels of risk and opportunity, including legislation, legal risks, increased costs, and growing demand for low-carbon transportation. Clarksons' Carbon Broking team offers expert support to clients looking to address such challenges. With broad expertise in global carbon markets, the specialist team delivers market-based solutions that help clients make cleaner, faster, data-driven decisions. The new partnership with CarbonChain will further enhance this offering.

The CarbonChain platform offers automated supply chain carbon accounting for companies, traders, financiers, and logistics firms in the most climate-critical industries (Metals & Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Agriculture). The technology enables users to track progress and utilise the data for target-setting and automated reporting, in turn helping tackle risk, reduce emissions, and accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy.

Unlike broad-based estimates, CarbonChain's carbon accounting platform provides granular, accurate, and actionable insights. The AI-powered automated platform helps users to stay competitive and resilient in the net-zero transition by enabling them to:

  • Get highly accurate carbon data for every trade, lifecycle or asset, whether mine, rig or wind farm
  • Monitor, report and reduce carbon emissions
  • Track emissions over time
  • Gain competitive advantage with verifiably low carbon products and supply chains
  • Measure the impact of carbon pricing, green sourcing strategies, and offsets
  • Rate suppliers, consignments and vessels, compare and track progress over time
  • Meet stakeholder demand: give customers and investors accurate, auditable, and certifiable emissions reports that they can trust
  • Demonstrate transparency and awareness of their full climate impacts and risks, and set quantified targets while reporting progress
  • Protect trade flows from carbon risk by discovering the impact of regulation and preparing accordingly.

Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain, was previously a senior program manager for Amazon's European supply chain and, prior to that, spent 12 years at the global mining firm Rio Tinto. Speaking about the partnership with Clarksons, he commented:

"CarbonChain helps climate-critical sectors take action by filling a critical data gap for the end-to-end supply chain emissions tracking with accuracy and granularity. "

Adam continued with, "We are a team of engineers and sales leaders dedicated to tackling the world's largest sources of carbon emissions by automating emissions accounting in a truly critical era. CarbonChain already has considerable experience working with leading companies in the commodities and shipping industries and we look forward to supporting more clients via our partnership with Clarksons."

Duncan Lyall, Head of Carbon Broking at Clarksons, added:

"Carbon legislation has arrived, and we are already seeing it drive increased compliance requirements and costs for our clients. Likewise mandatory climate disclosure is also now in action, the impact of which is already being seen with carbon pricing expectations for 2030 increasing by 400% since the EU increased its emissions cutting goals."

Duncan continued, "This is just the beginning in the global drive to mitigate climate change, which is why we are dedicated to continually enhancing our integrated maritime sustainability offering here at Clarksons. We are delighted to be partnering with CarbonChain so that our clients are able to gain insights, track progress, and better meet their green objectives with the platform's accurate, industry-leading carbon data for the shipping lifecycle."

Find out more

Disclaimer

Clarkson plc published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLARKSON PLC
09:52aClarkson : Clarksons enhances its sustainability offering
PU
10/07Clarkson : WindEnergy Hamburg 2022 - Bigger and Better
PU
10/05Clarkson : Behind the drivers of the growing momentum in Green Ammonia
PU
09/27Clarkson : Clarksons partners with Signol to help shipowners make measurable fuel & CO2 sa..
PU
09/21Green Ammonia : As doubters voice safety concerns, is the sector listening?
PU
09/07Snapshot : Today's green ammonia market
PU
09/01CLARKSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/12Clarkson PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
08/09JPMorgan Lifts Clarkson PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After July China Exports -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARKSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 543 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2022 65,3 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net cash 2022 313 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 809 M 900 M 900 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart CLARKSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Clarkson PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARKSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 655,00 GBX
Average target price 4 126,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andi Case Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Woyda COO, CFO & Executive Director
Laurence David Edgar Hollingworth Chairman
Birger Nergaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy J. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARKSON PLC-31.57%900
AP MOLLER MAERSK-40.09%32 470
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-36.82%30 069
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.76%23 686
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-30.48%11 189
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-12.23%8 962