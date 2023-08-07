7 August 2023 Clarkson PLC ('Clarksons') is the world's leading provider of integrated shipping services. From offices in 24 countries on six continents, we play a vital intermediary role in the movement of the majority of commodities around the world. Interim results Clarkson PLC today announces unaudited Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Summary Underlying profit before taxation* of £53.1m (2022: £42.2m), an increase of 25.8%

Underlying earnings per share* increased by 35.0% to 133.5p (2022: 98.9p)

Particularly strong performance in Broking segment

Robust balance sheet, with £128.2m of free cash resources* (31 December 2022: £130.9m)

Increased interim dividend of 30p per share (2022: 29p per share)

Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Revenue £321.1m £266.7m Underlying profit before taxation* £53.1m £42.2m Reported profit before taxation £52.2m £42.0m Underlying earnings per share* 133.5p 98.9p Reported earnings per share 130.5p 98.5p Interim dividend per share 30p 29p Classed as an Alternative Performance Measure ('APM'). See 'Other information' on pages 31-32 of this announcement for further information. Andi Case, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased to report an outstanding result for Clarksons in the first half of 2023, which reflects the continued momentum in the business and effective execution of our strategy as we help clients navigate the changing markets. "I have great confidence in the outlook for Clarksons, which has been built to maximise value from the global mega-trends of the green transition, digitalisation and ever more complex global trade dynamics."

Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this interim report are forward-looking. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Alternative performance measures ('APMs') Clarksons uses APMs as key financial indicators to assess the underlying performance of the Group. Management considers the APMs used by the Group to better reflect business performance and provide useful information. Our APMs include underlying profit before taxation and underlying earnings per share. An explanation and reconciliation of the term 'underlying' and related calculations are included within the 'Other information' section on pages 31-32 of this announcement for further information. All APMs used within this announcement are denoted by an asterisk (*). About Clarkson PLC Clarkson PLC is the world's leading provider of integrated services and investment banking capabilities to the shipping and offshore markets, facilitating global trade. Founded in 1852, Clarksons offers its diverse and growing client base an unrivalled range of shipbroking services, sector research, on-hand logistical support and full investment banking capabilities in all key shipping and offshore sectors. Clarksons continues to drive innovation across its business, developing digital solutions which underpin the Group's unrivalled expertise and knowledge with leading technology. The Group employs over 1,800 people in 63 different offices across its four divisions and is number one or two in all its market segments. The Company has delivered 20 years of consecutive dividend growth. The highly cash-generative nature of the business, supported by a strong balance sheet, has enabled Clarksons to continue to invest to position the business to capitalise on opportunities in its markets. Clarksons is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CKN and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index. For more information, visit www.clarksons.com This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (together, 'MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Page 2 of 32

Chair's review Following a record year in 2022, Clarksons entered 2023 in a strong position, and I am pleased to report that the business has maintained momentum through the first half of 2023, delivering another outstanding performance in terms of revenue and profits. In an uncertain geo-political and global macroeconomic environment, we are now starting to see the softening of rates in some sectors, much of which was anticipated post-COVID-19. Nevertheless, the strategy set out by the Board, and implemented over many years, has put Clarksons in a strong position, with the breadth and depth of the business proving its effectiveness. Clarksons' market-leading position and continued investment in tools for trade, market intelligence, outstanding people and global presence means that we are now positioned with scale in all the key areas for growth and are actively helping our clients navigate the changing markets and take advantage of opportunities wherever they arise. Our Broking team remains the biggest driver to profit, and we remain keen to hire and develop good people across all areas of this business. Our global training programme has produced some of the best talent in the industry, many rising through the ranks of Clarksons, and others taking leadership positions within clients across the globe. I am delighted that we have now started to roll out an enhanced programme across all offices to ensure that talent continues to come through over the next few years. The Board remains dedicated to our progressive dividend policy, which is now in its 21st year, and I am delighted that due to the continued strength of the business, the Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 30p per share (2022: 29p per share). I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the teams throughout Clarksons who have made this result possible through their commitment, drive and significant achievements. We also thank our shareholders for their continued support, which is much appreciated. Laurence Hollingworth Chair 4 August 2023 Page 3 of 32

Chief Executive Officer's review I am pleased to report an outstanding result for Clarksons in the first half of 2023, where we have benefited from the strategy and investment of the last decade, which established our extensive global footprint across 24 countries, a market- leading position across marine, both shipping and offshore, and a platform for growth across broking, research and analysis, support services, finance and technology. Our customer-focused integrated business model has served us well in the recent past, dealing with the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, changes in trade patterns, congestion and its impact on the supply chain, increased regulation and compliance. In addition, it has positioned us well to benefit from the significant evolution within both the green transition in shipping and the change in energy mix impacting both offshore oil and renewables. Against this backdrop, our teams have sought to meet the extensive needs of our clients in market intelligence, expertise, global presence and high-quality service. I am immensely proud to work with the best teams in every sector and, together with the whole Board, thank each and every member of Clarksons for their continued hard work and diligence. Market backdrop Conditions during the first half of 2023 were generally positive, with vessel freight earnings in most segments exceeding the 10-year average. Energy-related markets have been the key performers as complexity, geo-politics and energy security remain the major trade themes, whilst softer conditions have become prevalent within both the container market, where rates have again normalised, and the dry bulk market, where headwinds have been felt from the unwinding of congestion and lower demand, particularly in the smaller ship sizes. After contracting marginally in 2022, overall global trade during the year to date has reverted to growth, with help from China's reopening, although the macroeconomic backdrop remains fragile. Nevertheless, 2023 should see annualised growth in trade volumes with further support for demand and freight rates coming from the increased tonne-mile impact of changing trade patterns arising from geo-political tension. Fleet supply growth remains relatively constrained, with the newbuilding orderbook focused on containers and gas carriers, leaving the tanker and dry bulk orderbooks at historically low levels. The green transition remains a central underlying driver for the shipping markets, accentuated by the introduction of the IMO's EEXI and CII measures and evidenced by 44% of newbuild tonnage in the first half being alternate-fuelled vessels. Broking The Broking teams delivered a very strong first half, with standout performances from the tanker, specialised product, gas, offshore and sale and purchase sectors. Tankers had a very strong start to 2023 as strength in tanker earnings reflected the changed trading patterns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a rebound in crude imports to China. Supply/demand fundamentals continue to look encouraging for the coming years irrespective of current seasonality and OPEC cuts. The offshore markets have improved significantly, incorporating an increase in rates within the offshore energy market and increased investment in offshore renewables, where we continue to build our team. Our gas teams have also experienced a very strong start to 2023, driven by increased tonne-mile demand, congestion around the Panama Canal and slower vessel speeds due to environmental regulations. The sale and purchase team has been very active, concluding a strong flow of business in a market that saw a continuation of momentum built in 2022, and the newbuilding team was also very busy working on major fleet renewal programmes. The strength across all of these areas was in part offset by easing of results in the container and dry bulk markets, as highlighted above, and consequently, margin has remained very similar to the same period last year. Divisional profit from Broking in the first six months of the year amounted to £58.2m (2022: £47.0m), reflecting a margin of 22.6% (2022: 22.3%). Financial Our Financial division performed broadly in line with the same period in 2022. However, within the division we saw an increase in profits from banking and shipping project finance, reflecting an increase in transaction flow and value from our core markets, and a reduction in profits from real estate project finance as the changing economic backdrop and increase in interest rates reduced activity. Despite volatile capital markets, our banking team executed transactions in the first half in all verticals, with particularly strong activity in the energy services space, underpinned by a supportive M&A environment, where the pipeline remains strong. The Financial division reported a profit of £5.0m on revenue of £26.5m in the first half compared with a profit of £5.7m on revenue of £27.6m in the same period last year. Page 4 of 32