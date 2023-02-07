Advanced search
    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:34:29 2023-02-07 am EST
3152.50 GBX   -1.02%
07:19aClarkson : Port Services acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS
PU
02/02Clarkson : Clarksons ramps up investment in US wind team
PU
02/01TRADING UPDATES: PetroNeft extends maturity; NetScientific loses chair
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clarkson : Port Services acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS

02/07/2023 | 07:19am EST
Clarkson Port Services acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS

07/02/23

Clarkson PLC ("Clarksons") is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clarkson Port Services B.V. (Clarkson Port Services), has completed the acquisition of DHSS, a leading provider of integrated logistics services to the offshore renewable industry, based in The Netherlands.

Established in 1997, and with a presence across a number of ports in The Netherlands, DHSS acts as a gateway to offshore wind farms, with services spanning the lifecycle of turbine installation, day-to-day operation and ongoing maintenance with sector-specialist coordination of port logistics, warehousing and helicopter movements from strategically located marshalling ports. Over the past decade, the business has grown substantially by extending its portfolio of clients internationally.

Clarkson Port Services is active in the offshore renewables, dry bulk and oil & gas sectors. With strategically located ports across the UK and Ireland, it provides turn-key services including port agency, freight forwarding, customs clearance, terminal handling, shortsea broking and procurement of tools and consumables.

The acquisition of DHSS will provide a step change in Clarkson Port Services offering, delivering significant added value to existing clients and presenting enhanced growth opportunities through the ability to tender for larger offshore renewables contracts internationally.

Combined, DHSS and Clarkson Port Services will form a 200-strong team. DHSS will continue to operate from its Den Helder headquarters and will be integrated within the Clarkson Port Services business, enabling them and their clients to benefit from the strength of the group. Collectively, it establishes the enlarged business as a sector leader.

David Rumsey, Clarkson Port Services Managing Director, commented: "We are delighted to share this positive news with the market- the acquisition very much continues our strategy of growth through investing in complementary activities and locations that will diversify and deepen our offering to existing and future clients. We welcome the DHSS team to Clarksons and look forward to the opportunities that it brings the combined business."

Founder of DHSS, Wim Schouwenaar, said: "The acquisition will provide us with the operational efficiencies necessary to achieve our vision and to support the offshore renewables industry on a global scale. Within Clarksons we can accelerate and improve our overall performance and increase the value of the services offered to our customers. Together, we are set to capitalise on the expansion of renewable energy and be part of a wider growth engine."

Andi Case, Clarksons CEO, said: "Clarksons are committed to continue to invest in renewables and the green transition. The Group already has significant activities in wind and we see it playing a crucial contribution to the energy transition. The DHSS team are well known to the Group and we are confident this acquisition enhances the integrated offering for our clients globally.

We are delighted to welcome the DHSS team into Clarksons. Their drive, wealth of experience and knowledge compliments our offering to clients and accelerates progression in this growth sector.

Andi Case, Clarksons CEO

Disclaimer

Clarkson plc published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 12:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
